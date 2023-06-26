Craving winter comfort food? Then you should check out these local wine farms

South Africa boasts of diverse cultures and cuisines, and winter food in SA is no different. With appetites having increased now that winter is in full force , it's time to indulge in deliciously warm delicacies, reserved especially for the cold season.

If you find yourself craving winter comfort food and you are in the Western Cape province, do check out these amazing wine farms. A winter menu is an excellent way to provide guests with an authentic experience of the region's local cuisine. It evokes visions of heart-warming and comforting dishes that nourish both the body and soul such as savoury soups, stews, braised meats and roasted root vegetables.

Steenberg Wine Farm. Picture: Supplied Steenberg Wine Farm This winter, Kerry Kilpin, the executive chef of Steenberg's Tryn restaurant and Bistro Sixteen82, recently unveiled a sensory feast featuring an abundance of fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients, along with gratifying flavour combinations. You can indulge in this culinary delight through the three-course winter special menu, which can be enjoyed for both lunch and dinner at Tryn restaurant.

Alternatively, you can opt for the ‘hearty and homely winter lunch’, available at Bistro Sixteen82, a contemporary culinary haven, with the choice of two, three or four courses. Before treating yourself to your preferred selection from the menu, you can entice your taste buds with a wine-tasting experience at the wine farm’s tasting room. Wine experts at the farm note that each glass possesses a distinct structure and complexity that perfectly complements the range of flavours, enhancing the enjoyment of every spoonful of the dishes.

Both winter menus offer a thoughtfully curated selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes, catering to diverse dietary preferences. Spier Wine Farm Winter Picnic. Picture: Supplied Spier Wine Farm Spier Wine Farm also recently launched its winter picnic, where guests can expect the same reliable quality, with a winter-inspired menu made from the freshest farm ingredients and great-tasting wines.

The new seasonal offering includes a generous basket of hearty soup, a selection of cheese, a deliciously spicy chicken dish, and roast veg from their garden, then finally ending on a sweet note with Vadas’ famous pasteis de nata. Despite what you may believe, picnics are not just for summer. They’re pretty great in winter too, which is why they launched this concept. Picnics need to be booked twenty-four hours in advance online, or you can build your own from the Spier Farm Café. While you still debate with yourself on which day to visit one of these wine farms, you can, in the meantime, try this below recipe by Kerry Kilpin. This is a perfect recipe for your winter days as it’s warm and filling.

Artichoke, pea, and chevin risotto. Picture: Clair Gunn Artichoke, pea and chevin risotto Ingredients 300ml good chicken or vegetable stock

Boiling water Olive oil 1t chopped garlic

1 onion chopped 120g Arborio rice 1 tin artichokes drained and chopped

90ml Steenberg Rattlesnake Sauvignon Blanc 100g grated parmesan cheese 50g butter

100g peas 5g chopped basil 5g chopped parsley

1 log goats’ chevin Prawns - optional Method

Heat the stock in a pot to a simmer. In a second pot, sweat the onions and garlic in a little olive oil for 3 minutes without colouring. Add the rice and chopped artichokes and cook for a further 2 minutes or until the rice starts to become slightly translucent on the edges. Add the wine and stir until the rice thickens and half the wine has evaporated.

Turn the heat down, and gradually add the stock ladle by ladle. Stir occasionally. As the rice thickens up, add more stock, you do not want it to get too thick. Cook for 15 - 20 minutes until the rice is cooked. (The grains should be white in colour but have a firm centre). Add the butter, peas, herbs, and parmesan. Season to taste. If you find the rice is a bit thick, thin it down with a bit of stock or boiling water if you have used all your stock.