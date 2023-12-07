Designers who shined at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit

Fashion is more than just clothes and trends. It’s an expression used by creatives to tell their stories. It is art form that can be interpreted in various ways and those who are fluent in it are the ones we call “fashionistas” because everything they wear, looks stylish. However, there is more to the process. Without designers, there wouldn’t be many fashionistas because where would they get the clothes from?

That is why the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, which was recently held in Moscow, Russia, celebrated designers from across the world by giving them a platform to showcase their creativity to fashion buyers, the media, critics, stylists, fashionistas and everyone interested in fashion. The purpose of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit was to develop the fashion industry by bringing together fashion people from more than 60 countries across the globe. Besides the showrooms, education programme and business programmes, one of the most exciting aspects of BRICS+ Fashion Week were the fashion shows. Every day, there was a designer taking to the runway to showcase their collections.

Sadaels of Argentina showcased an edgy collection, staying true to the brand ethos that promotes bravery. One of our favourite pieces was the rose pink pavaré skirt, a luxurious silk piece. Sadaels. Representing Turkey was Arzu Kaprol, who showcased their HumanAI collection, showing us how fashion and technology blend to create eye-catching garments. Arzu Kaprol design. 陳宇Chnnyu from China made a remarkable impression with their oversized jackets.

This is a 陳宇Chnnyu design. From Ethiopia, Kunjina Tesfaye impressed with her stunning collection for individuals who want to feel an overwhelming sense of confidence. “This collection is crafted for the taste-makers, those who are confident and possess an edgy sense of style. I envisioned individuals who cherish freedom in fashion, seeking pieces that offer versatility and a canvas for personal expression. “The collection is designed to allow the wearer the liberty to mix and match, creating unique ensembles that accentuate their individual taste. It’s about integrating these pieces into one’s wardrobe, making them a part of their lifestyle rather than mere standalone items.

“This interaction between the collector and the collection is what truly elevates the taste-making experience, offering a platform for personal expression and style innovation,” said the founder of the brand. What stood out was how she merged denim into the collection, creating fine pieces with clean cuts and stitches. “The selection of fabrics is a deliberate choice that aligns with my design philosophy. These materials are chosen for the unique properties they bring to each piece.

“Denim and khaki, in particular, add a level of structure and angularity that I deeply appreciate and consistently seek in my designs. “This structural quality, combined with the artisanal feel of the handwoven fabrics, creates a compelling contrast and depth in the collection. The colour scheme complements these textures,” Tesfaye explained. And since fashion is a tool used to tell many stories, with this collection, the designer chose to tell the story of her brand, the journey she has travelled to get where she is today.

A Kunjina creation. “This collection represents the essence of Kunjina, embodying a journey through my creative evolution. It’s a synthesis of my previous collections, drawing influences from the diverse themes of Art’itecture, Resilience, and UDET collections. Each piece is a narrative in itself, reflecting the journey and growth of my design philosophy,” she said. Ritesh Kumar, Naushad Ali, Gaurav Khanijo and Shruti Sancheti from India showcased a wide range of collections, celebrating their country’s craftsmanship. Sancheti showcased Hut to Handloom, showing the world her sustainable collection, Hut to Handloom.

“Embracing a ‘Globally Indian’ palette, this collection’s adorned silhouettes celebrate Indian handloom mastery with stripes, checks, and elegant embroideries. Seamlessly blending tradition and modernity, it weaves an elegant tale merging India’s essence with a touch of Russian tribute,” said Sancheti. Shruti Sancheti. For her, showcasing at the historic Pashkov House was one the highlights of the summit. “Graced by the historic walls of Pashkov House, a testament to Russia’s legacy, stood our ode to India’s heritage and sustainability. Here, amidst echoes of the past, our collection not only celebrated handloom, but also resonated with a global rise in sustainability.

“It stood as a beacon, symbolising the fusion of cultural richness and the world’s growing embrace of eco-conscious fashion – a majestic portrayal of timeless elegance wrapped in a sustainable narrative,” she said. From Indonesia, Al.Dri.E showcased a sustainable range, with some pieces made from off-cut fabrics. Al.Dri.E. Hany El Behairy paid homage to his Egyptian roots, showcasing high-end couture.

Hany El Behairy. Meanwhile, South Africa’s David Tlale mixed different pieces from his previous collections to show the world the exquisite work he has done in the past 20 years. David Tlale. From Serbia was Batakovic Belgrade, who presented majestic pinstripe and cashmere suits. Cashmere suit by Batakovic Belgrade. Lucas Leão of Brazil also took to the runway to showcase a whimsical collection of 3D pieces, stylish coats and trendy ties.