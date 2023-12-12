Dinner rush! Exotic mushroom risotto with browned sage butter

There is nothing as creamy and decadent as risotto. Making risotto is not exactly the easiest task in the kitchen. It just sounds intimidating. You can overcook it, undercook it, make it too creamy, make it too dry and sticky, or simply make it a complete disaster.

There are specific techniques to follow and ingredients to use that make this heart-warming and delicious dish simply irresistible Below, the team at Spier Wine Farm shares their mouth-watering exotic mushroom risotto with browned sage butter recipe that can be perfectly paired with their medium to full-bodied wine the Creative Block 5. The wine dazzles with complexity, showing decadent dark chocolate and cranberry depth as well as tomato leaf and thatch notes.

The palate is juicy and sweet-fruited, framed by concentrated tannins and complemented by subtle hints of rooibos tea and wet earth. Exotic mushroom risotto with browned sage butter. Picture: Supplied Exotic mushroom risotto with browned sage butter Note: Choose a good quality stock (or take the time to make your own) – it makes a difference to the taste.

Ingredients For the browned sage butter 125g butter

A handful of sage leaves (woody stalks removed) For the mushroom risotto Serves: 4

400g mixed exotic mushrooms 10ml olive oil 15ml butter

1 onion, finely chopped 2 cups arborio rice 3 sprigs of thyme, woody stalks removed

180ml dry white wine 6 cups good quality chicken stock, warmed (or vegetable stock) Salt and pepper

⅓ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese Method For the browned butter: in a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Keep simmering, as you swirl the saucepan from side to side until the butter turns a light golden colour and starts to smell nutty.

Immediately add the sage leaves and turn off the heat, swirling the pan to cover the leaves all over in butter – it will spatter and turn crispy in under a minute. Set aside to cool while you make the risotto. Divide the mushrooms in half. Chop one half into small-ish pieces (for use in the risotto), and slice the other half into thin slices.

Pan-fry the sliced mushrooms in butter and season with salt and pepper, then set aside until the risotto is cooked. In a medium-size pot, heat the olive oil and butter, then add the onion and fry until soft but not brown. Add the rice, thyme, and chopped mushrooms (see step 2), then stir, frying until the rice starts to toast lightly. Add the wine and stir to deglaze the bottom of the pot. Stir until the wine has been reduced almost completely, then start adding the stock one ladle at a time, stirring slowly in between until almost all the liquid has been absorbed.

Continue for about 15 to 20 minutes until the rice is just cooked with a slight bite in the centre, but still runny with liquid (it should be the consistency of lava). Remove from the heat, season with salt and pepper, then stir in the Parmesan and cover with a lid to rest for 5 minutes. Reheat the browned butter, if necessary. Transfer the risotto into bowls, then top with a generous swirl of browned butter and a sage leaf or two. Serve immediately.