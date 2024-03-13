Easter recipes for a dazzling holiday spread

So, every seat at your Easter table is accounted for and you still have no idea what you are cooking? Do not stress – these mouth-watering recipes will have your guests singing your praises. While these recipes are easy to pull together, we promise they will still deliver plenty of flavour that will leave every guest wanting seconds.

Whether you are in charge of the whole Easter meal or simply need a meal to bring along, everyone will be impressed by these Easter recipes that both beginners and experienced cooks can pull off. Quick lunch egg wrap. Picture: Supplied Quick lunch egg wrap Serves: 2

Ingredients 3 large eggs, at room temperature Pinch sea salt and white pepper

30ml cold filtered water 10ml olive oil or non-stick cooking spray Fillings of your choice or:

Baby spinach Grated carrot Grated beetroot

Chopped ham Cherry tomato Chopped avocado

Grated Cheddar or cubed Mozzarella Method To make the wrap, whisk the eggs with the seasoning and water until very well combined. Allow to stand for 2 minutes if frothy.

Grease a 22cm non-stick pan and pour in a quarter of the egg mixture to form a thin layer in the pan, gently coating the pan to spread the mixture around the pan as you would an omelette. Cook over medium heat for approximately 2 minutes until cooked, flip over, and cook for a further minute, remove and cook the remaining mixture. To serve: fill the egg wrap by placing the fillings of your choice down the centre of the omelette, roll it up, and cut it in half to serve.

Roasted lamb loin chops with green asparagus and tomato and caper sauce. Picture: Supplied Roasted lamb loin chops with green asparagus and tomato and caper sauce Serves: 4 – 6 Ingredients

12 thick-cut lamb chops Olive oil 30ml of roasted crushed coriander

Salt and pepper Good quality white balsamic or fynbos vinegar +/- 1kg of green asparagus

250ml of marinated sun-dried tomatoes, chopped 500ml of chopped mixed rosa or exotic tomatoes 15ml of sugar

Juice and rind of 1 lemon 125ml of capers, measured then chopped A handful of chopped fresh mint, basil, and coriander

Method Rub the lamb chops with olive oil, crushed coriander, and salt and pepper. Let the meat rest for at least an hour or two or overnight in the fridge.

Prepare the meat by grilling over medium-hot coals and season to taste. Blanch the asparagus by dumping it into a pot of boiling hot water for 1 minute, remove immediately, and submerge in a large bowl of iced water. Let it rest in the water for 10 minutes, then drain and dry. Season with salt pepper and olive oil. Make the tomato and caper dressing by mixing the remaining ingredients in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Place the grilled lamb chops onto the asparagus on a large platter and spoon the dressing over. Notes and tips: Add some crushed garlic to the olive oil rub for extra flavour on the meat and let it rest overnight in the fridge for added deliciousness. Recipe by chef Mynhardt Joubert.

Sourdough hot cross bun. Picture: Supplied Sourdough hot cross bun Makes: 12 Ingredients

The buns 150g raisins soaked in boiling water for 30 minutes 25g dried citrus peel, chopped

450g flour 125g sourdough mother culture 1 tsp salt

3 tsp mixed spice 75g melted butter 80g sugar

1 egg 215g water Grated zest of 1 lemon

Crosses 125g milk 115g flour

Salt Method Mix all the bun ingredients and tip it into a lightly oiled plastic container. Leave for 20 minutes. Do not knead.

When the time is up, return to it and fold it. To fold the dough you put your well-wetted hands underneath one of the four corners of the dough, lift this corner to stretch it, and deposit your stretched corner onto its opposite side. This should be repeated for the other three corners. Try to make sure there are no lumps.

Repeat this every 30 minutes three or four times. You will end up with a transformed, sleek, homogenous mass. Cover the dough and put it in the fridge overnight for a long, slow fermentation. The next morning, fold your dough as above one more time. Tip the dough out onto a floured surface and divide into 90g lumps. Now flour your hands, but not the surface. Roll these lumps between the cupped palms of your hands and the work surface to form a smooth ball.

Lay the balls on a baking sheet with a 2cm gap between each roll. As they rise, they will touch and this will help keep them soft. Preheat your oven to 180ºC. When well risen (maybe 2 to 3 hours), mix your cross ingredients and pipe gently onto your well-risen buns.