Eating well for a healthy headspace

From a young age, we are taught that eating well helps us look and feel our physical best. What we are not always told is that good nutrition significantly affects our mental health, too.

A healthy, well-balanced diet can help us think clearly and feel more alert. It can also improve concentration and attention span. What we eat not only affects our physical health, but studies now show just how much diet impacts our mood and mental well-being. A healthy, well-balanced diet can help us think clearly and feel more alert. Picture: Pexels/Nathan Cowley How does what you eat affect your mental health?

Founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians, Omy Naidoo, notes that South Africa’s growing mental health challenges make it imperative for individuals to make informed dietary choices. Naidoo says the relationship between a healthy diet and mental well-being cannot be understated. He said while the concentration on mental health is through therapy, medication, and lifestyle adjustment, one aspect that deserves more attention is the direct link between our diet and our mental well-being.

“The food we consume not only shapes our physical health but also profoundly influences our mental and emotional states,” he said. The food we consume not only shapes our physical health but also profoundly influences our mental and emotional states. Picture: Pexels/Anna Tukhfatullina Naidoo said highly processed foods and those loaded with refined sugars can lead to rapid fluctuations in blood sugar levels. These spikes and crashes can result in mood swings, irritability, and even symptoms resembling anxiety and depression.

He explained excessive caffeine and stimulants can lead to feelings of restlessness and jitteriness and even exacerbate anxiety or panic disorders. When it comes to foods that support mental health, Naidoo suggests consuming foods that consist of omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and antioxidant-rich foods, fruits, and vegetables, especially those with vibrant colours, like berries, spinach and kale as they are packed with antioxidants that protect brain cells from oxidative stress. Dr Sivuyile Madikana from the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board Southern Africa also notes that eating a balanced diet full of vegetables and nutrients can improve your sense of well-being and mood.

“Diets that are high in sugars are said to not be good for the brain, they further affect the body’s regulation of insulin and promote inflammation and oxidative stress. “There have been studies that compared what are considered traditional diets such as Mediterranean and Japanese diets with a Western diet. “These showed a 25% - 35% lower risk of depression in those who maintained a traditional diet,” said Madikana.

Fatty fish like salmon are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which may lower your risk of depression. Picture: Pexels/Suzy Hazelwood Below, dietitian and Geneway practitioner Dr Christa North suggests a few foods that can help boost your mood. Salmon Fatty fish like salmon are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which may lower your risk of depression. Omega-3s contribute to the structure of your brain, improving the fluidity of your brain's cell membrane and play key roles in brain development and cell signalling.

Brazil nuts Brazil nuts are one of the best sources of the mineral selenium, and studies have shown that people who are low in it have increased rates of depression with increased irritability, anxiety and tiredness. Brazil nuts are nutritional powerhouses and support brain function.

Bananas Bananas are high in vitamin B6, which helps synthesise feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin and prebiotic fibre. Bananas are a respectable source of Vitamin C and give you energy. Water

Water is extremely important for our bodies to function properly. Even the smallest degree of water loss can impair our physical and mental well-being. When you're dehydrated, it can affect your ability to concentrate. Water also cushions the brain, spinal cord and other sensitive tissues. Coffee

A cup of caffeinated coffee can boost your mood in both the short and long term. On a short-term basis, the caffeine provides an immediate pick-me-up - and can provide a mood boost. Plus, a review of data from twelve studies on caffeine and depression suggests that coffee may help protect against depression. According to the results, the ideal is about two cups (400 ml) of coffee a day.

Fermented foods Fermented foods like kimchi, yoghurt, kefir, kombucha, and sauerkraut are rich in probiotics that support gut health. Dietary fibre, such as in plant foods such as cereals, fruits, vegetables, dried peas, nuts, lentils, and grains also stimulates the production of probiotics.