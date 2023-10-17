Egg shortage: On a plant-based diet? Here are the best egg substitutes for egg-less baking and cooking

With outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza ravaging flocks across the country, eggs are in short supply. Consumers started panic buying when news about possible egg shortages became public.
As a result, retailers that have available stock are limiting purchases and prices have been increased.
While nothing beats a scrambled or fried egg in the morning, eggs are also a fundamental ingredient in many other dishes.
But there are alternatives you can use. If you are looking for plant-based options, the team at ProVeg shared some suggestions below.
“Apart from acting as a protein source, eggs are a versatile ingredient also utilised as a binder and emulsifier in many recipes and sauces across cultures and cuisines. While some may think of it as a healthier alternative to red meat, this is not necessarily the case.
“For example, one large egg contains approximately 195 milligrams of artery-clogging cholesterol, which is more than twice as much as a McDonald's Big Mac - at an already whopping 85 milligrams.
“The reputation of eggs as a ‘health food’ is largely a myth. Eggs really are not as indispensable to the pantry as people tend to believe, and there are plant-based options that can substitute in any recipe,” they said.
Here are some recommended food swaps.
- Chicks dig the egg analogues offered by Oh my Cluck, including fry-able and poach-able eggs and hollandaise sauce. Vegan Street Food also sells its Oh my Crack! range of vegan eggs.
- Orgran has an egg replacement for all your needs from baking to mayonnaise.
- Ripe bananas and apple sauce both work as a vegan egg substitute, helping bind, adding moisture, and giving density to baked goods.
- Chickpea flour: High in protein, chickpea flour works as both a binding and raising agent and is one of the best natural egg replacements in baked goods, with a surprisingly similar texture and flavour to eggs.
- Linseed and chia seeds: Famous for their healthy fats, these highly nutritious seeds are packed with antioxidants and can also be used as a vegan egg substitute when ground or soaked.
- Aquafaba: This is the name for the viscous, gluey water in which legumes such as chickpeas have been cooked. Roughly translated from the Latin for ‘bean water’, this vegan substitute can be used in place of egg whites since the proteins and starches are structurally very similar.
- Agar-agar: This jelly-like substance is derived from algae and makes a great substitute for gelatin in certain baked goods and cold-set desserts.
- Arrowroot: Sometimes sold as ‘tapioca starch’, this option is obtained from the roots of several tropical plants. Convenient when you need to thicken a sauce without the use of eggs or a butter and flour-based roux.
- Some suggest that you can’t make an omelette unless you break a few eggs; that is, of course, unless you have some tofu in the kitchen. Silken tofu adds a creamy texture when used as an egg substitute in cheesecakes, ice cream, sour cream, or puddings. Firm tofu is an option for egg-free and works best in savoury dishes such as quiches, frittatas and scrambles.
- To better imitate the flavour of eggs, black salt, also known as kala namak, is a volcanic salt traditionally used in Asian cuisine. Due to its high sulphur content, black salt has a strong taste, similar to that of eggs. Turmeric, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, is an affordable spice that will impart an egg-like yellow glow to any recipe.
“The sustained consumption of eggs and mass production of poultry has harmful outcomes to the environment, personal health, as well as our carbon footprint.
“Egg-free alternatives are by no means specialty products.
“South African consumers worried about the increasing cost and availability of eggs can bypass these concerns by dropping them off their grocery lists and instead reaching for a few plant-based equivalents,” they concluded.