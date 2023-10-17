Egg shortage: On a plant-based diet? Here are the best egg substitutes for egg-less baking and cooking

With outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza ravaging flocks across the country, eggs are in short supply. Consumers started panic buying when news about possible egg shortages became public. As a result, retailers that have available stock are limiting purchases and prices have been increased.

While nothing beats a scrambled or fried egg in the morning, eggs are also a fundamental ingredient in many other dishes. But there are alternatives you can use. If you are looking for plant-based options, the team at ProVeg shared some suggestions below. “Apart from acting as a protein source, eggs are a versatile ingredient also utilised as a binder and emulsifier in many recipes and sauces across cultures and cuisines. While some may think of it as a healthier alternative to red meat, this is not necessarily the case.

“For example, one large egg contains approximately 195 milligrams of artery-clogging cholesterol, which is more than twice as much as a McDonald's Big Mac - at an already whopping 85 milligrams. “The reputation of eggs as a ‘health food’ is largely a myth. Eggs really are not as indispensable to the pantry as people tend to believe, and there are plant-based options that can substitute in any recipe,” they said. Chia seeds. Picture: Pexels/Charlotte May Here are some recommended food swaps.