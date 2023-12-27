Elevate your holiday feasting with these stone fruit recipes

Berries are not the only lover of summer – stone fruits are sitting pretty, too. From cherries to peaches to mangoes, stone fruits can be used to prepare sweet chutneys and jams to tart marinades and herby salads.

Stone fruit season runs from late spring through mid to late summer and into early autumn. Fresh stone fruits are a great healthy snack. You can eat them on their own, turn them into a fruit salad or smoothie, or pair them with cheese. This summer Juicy Delicious has brought chefs Caro Gardner and Mokgadi Itsweng together to create stone-fruit-inspired dishes that will elevate your holiday and festive feasts.

Caro Gardner’s spiced roast chicken with roast peaches and yoghurt dressing. Picture: Supplied Caro Gardner’s spiced roast chicken with roast peaches and yoghurt dressing Ingredients 2-3 garlic cloves, crushed

⅓ cup raisins, finely chopped 2 tbsp mild curry powder 1 tsp turmeric

Pinch of cumin 1⁄4 cup peach chutney ⅓ cup olive oil

Salt and milled pepper Juice and grated zest of 1 lemon, 1 lemon cut in wedges

1 whole chicken 2 medium red onions, sliced in wedges 4-6 peaches, sliced

4-6 baby fennel, washed and halved For the dressing ½ cup yoghurt

3 tbsp mayonnaise 20g coriander 20g basil

50g walnuts, toasted Salt and milled pepper Juice of 1⁄2 lemon or lime

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C. Mix garlic, raisins, curry powder, turmeric, cumin, chutney, olive oil, seasoning and lemon. Rub seasoned oil all over the chicken.

Fill the cavity with lemon wedges. Season, place on a baking tray and roast in the oven. Add onion wedges with the chicken and roast for 45 minutes before adding peaches and fennel, add an extra drizzle of seasoned oil and roast for an extra 30 minutes or until cooked through.

Blend dressing ingredients together and set aside. Taste and adjust seasoning. Serve roast chicken with roast peach and fennel drizzled with herby yoghurt dressing. Mokgadi Itsweng’s pickled plum and zucchini carpaccio. Picture: Supplied Mokgadi Itsweng’s pickled plum and zucchini carpaccio

Ingredients 180ml white wine vinegar 125g castor sugar

3 sprigs rosemary 3 sprigs thyme 3 bay leaves

2 garlic cloves, sliced 1 tbsp grated ginger 1⁄4 tsp salt

1⁄4 tsp peppercorns 3 plums sliced into wedges 1 red onion thinly sliced

3 plums thinly sliced, using a peeler or a mandolin slicer 4 medium-sized zucchini, thinly sliced into circles, using a peeler or mandolin slicer 20g wild rocket leaves

20g sunflower seeds, lightly toasted Sunflower seed dressing 100g raw sunflower seeds

Juice and zest of 1 lemon 1 tbsp chopped mint 1 tbsp chopped basil

1 tbsp chopped parsley 2 garlic cloves 60ml water

20ml olive oil 1 tbsp honey 1 tsp salt Method

In a saucepan, bring to the boil the vinegar, sugar, rosemary, thyme, and bay leaves Cook for 5 minutes, remove from heat, and allow to cool slightly. In a separate bowl, place the garlic, ginger, plum wedges, and red onion, and mix them together before pouring the hot pickling vinegar mixture over the plums and onions. Mix well, cover, and leave to marinade for 2 hours. While the plums are marinated, make the dressing by blending all the ingredients for the dressing until smooth and creamy. Cover and set aside.