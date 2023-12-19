Expert tips on dealing with diabetic fatigue

A wound from stepping on a popcorn kernel proved to be a blessing in disguise for Temea de Lange, a Type 1 diabetic who was experiencing what she described as “diabetic burn-out”. After being insulin dependent for more than half of her life, the 23-year-old explained that she was emotionally overwhelmed and needed a dedicated diabetes support team to help her regain control of her blood sugar.

A diabetes nurse educator and member of the diabetes multidisciplinary team at Netcare Medicross Roodepoort, Sr Deirdre Coetzee – who is part of this team – said that these emotions are normal for diabetics. “Being diagnosed with diabetes can often come as a shock and first reactions may include disbelief, feeling overwhelmed, even anger,” she said. “We understand that diabetes, whether it is Type 1 or Type 2, can feel like a heavy burden to bear.”

Temea de Lange and her husband Williem on their wedding day. Picture: Supplied The World Health Organization (WHO) describes diabetes as a chronic, metabolic disease that is characterised by high levels of blood glucose, or blood sugar, which over time can lead to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves. Meanwhile, medical experts added that the bodies of Type 1 diabetics are unable to produce enough insulin to regulate their blood sugar, and this chronic condition is usually diagnosed in childhood. This was the case for De Lange.

“I’ve been a Type 1 diabetic since I was 9 years old, and for 14 years I’ve been dealing with insulin injections and pricking my fingers to check my blood glucose,” she said. “At first as a child, I was excited to have these new gadgets to ‘play’ with, but as I got older it honestly became harder for me to keep up with my diabetes.” She referred to this condition as “diabetic burn-out”.

“I felt like the world was on my shoulders and everything was in shambles. My blood glucose was all over the place, and I also became afraid to eat anything because I have had diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) three times before.” Meanwhile, Dr Zelda Brits, a general practitioner at Netcare Medicross Roodepoort, added that when an insulin-dependent diabetic’s blood sugar levels are too high, it can lead to the development of DKA, which is a potentially life-threatening condition. “Sustained high blood sugar levels can also make wounds slow to heal and cause complications.”

In addition, De Lange is at especially high risk for diabetes foot complications because she was born with deformed feet. This means that she can only walk on the balls of her feet, placing extra pressure on this small area of her feet. “In November 2022, I stepped on an unpopped kernel of popcorn, which pierced the sole of my foot,” she explained. “At first, I didn’t think it was anything to be too worried about, but the wound just wouldn’t heal.”

She then consulted with a podiatrist and her wound began to heal, but her foot started to worsen as her blood glucose was not properly controlled. She then sought further medical help, which included Coetzee and Brits. “Temea often had to deal with very low and very high glucose levels and felt that diabetes had become her whole life,” Coetzee said.

“She was scared to eat and couldn’t exercise as usual because her foot was still healing, and she was no longer sure when to use her insulin or how much she needed.” “She felt isolated, angry, and hopeless, just as many diabetics may feel at some point in their journey with this long-term condition.” But with the guidance of her medical team, De Lange began to feel more positive about her life and her diabetes struggles.

Coetzee believes that through greater awareness, sharing of knowledge, and continuous support, people living with diabetes can learn to self-manage their condition and find the motivation to keep looking after themselves correctly. Meanwhile, award-winning musician Holly Rey has also recently opened up about her diabetes journey. Rey has been living with diabetes since she was 11 years old and in November, when National Diabetes Month is commemorated, she took to Instagram to talk about her health struggles.

In a video posted to the social media site, Rey shared that she was trying to recover from a middle ear infection, which has left her without hearing in her right ear. But her insulin levels shot up because her body was trying to fight the infection. “I’ve been so sick and I thought what better time to show you how real it is,” she said. “The thing with diabetes is that it’s constant, everything is affecting your glucose and making you feel horrible,” she added, while also explaining “diabetic fatigue”.

“You’re just over it. You’re just tired of being diabetic. I can’t even just be sick. If a normal person had what I have, they’ll be good to go in a few days, whereas I am just run down, exhausted, just over it,” she said. For the video’s caption, she added: “The real and sometimes ugly side of being diabetic. It isn’t always easy.” “I always try to showcase a positive attitude towards diabetes but sometimes it can be really hard and I think all Type 1 diabetics can relate to that.