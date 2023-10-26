The inability to conceive can be heartbreaking for couples with their hearts set on starting a family, so it’s understandable why infertility is hardly ever discussed outside of the doctor’s office. And while infertility doesn’t get much press, awareness is even lower when it comes to the topic of male infertility.

Often overlooked and shrouded by misconceptions and stigma, male infertility is more common than we think. According to the National Institute of Health, male infertility is solely the cause of 20-30% of infertility cases and is a contributing factor in 50% of cases overall. According to the International Committee for Monitoring Assisted Reproductive Technology, there are no reliable figures for global prevalence of infertility, but estimates suggest that nearly 72.4 million couples globally experience fertility problems.

As per the WHO estimates 60–80 million couples worldwide currently suffer from infertility According to Dr Bradley Wagemaker, Medical Director at Lamelle Pharmaceuticals the medical community in particular must take greater initiative in driving awareness of these realities. “It is our collective responsibility to share this information far and wide and highlight that infertility is not just a woman’s problem as it's often stereotypically touted, but a shared responsibility by both men and women and needs to be diagnosed and treated as such.

Since driving awareness and warding off stigma starts with education, it’s important that people understand the factors that contribute towards male infertility, and the treatment options available for men. Factors affecting sperm health and fertility in men, according to Dr Wagemaker There could be genetic predispositions that cause this disorder, hormonal imbalances, dilated veins around the testicles, or a condition called Ejaculatory Duct Obstruction that prevents sperm from leaving the body.

There are a lot of signs and symptoms men (and their partners) are likely to notice, like erectile dysfunction, a loss of sexual desire, pain in the testicles, a lack of facial and body hair, and low sperm count. A variety of medical treatments and existing conditions can lead to infertility in men, including varicocele (swelling of the veins draining the testicles), infections, undescended testicles, hormonal imbalances, and chromosome defects. Smoking, the use of alcohol, substance abuse and being overweight also place men at greater risk of infertility.

Diagnosis and treatment “Infertility isn’t a straightforward condition to diagnose, and typically requires an evaluation of many factors – medical history, lifestyle, semen analysis, hormone testing, along with considering the contributing factors of infertility in the female counterpart, being among the main areas that a doctor would look into,” explained Wagemaker. A treatment plan can then be discussed based on the outcomes of this as well as a thorough physical examination and extensive blood work.

Wagemaker explained that because infertility treatment is typically expensive, doctors often get their hands on the cheapest options first. Lifestyle modifications Lifestyle modifications are the first point of call – quit smoking, substance abuse and other unhealthy habits – cutting down on excessive drinking is a major priority in this regard.

Weight management Getting weight under control within healthy parameters is also of utmost importance, which means ditching junk food for healthier, nutritious alternatives and engaging in moderate-to-intense physical activity for at least 150 minutes each week. Male infertility supplements

Male infertility supplements can also aid in this journey by treating issues such as poor sexual drive and insufficient libido. A crucial ingredient in our supplements, for example, is a substance called 'L-Arginine Mono HCL,' which is a precursor for nitric oxide, a critical element in blood vessel dilatation, and has been shown to improve blood flow to the penis to help men maintain erections. Improved blood flow also leads to improved sperm mobility and concentration, giving couples a much higher chance of conceiving and giving birth.