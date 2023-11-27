Food insecurity a barrier to healthy development among children in Alexandra

For many, it may be difficult for some to grasp the devastating reality of food insecurity and poverty that millions of people face every day. However, the harsh truth is that these challenges have a profound and far-reaching impact, particularly on underprivileged communities and, most critically, on children.

The inherent link between food insecurity, poverty, and the well-being of children is a cause for global concern, stirring the urgent need for immediate action and unwavering commitment. Aptly put by UNICEF, “Food insecurity is a serious threat to children's health and future well-being.” When families struggle to put food on the table, children bear the brunt of the consequences. Malnutrition becomes a grim reality, stunting their physical and cognitive development and leaving them more vulnerable to illness.

A report by UNICEF indicates that children and young people in South Africa have poor nutritional status. About 27% of the country's children are stunted, while micro-nutrient deficiencies and obesity still pose challenges and sometimes coexist in the same family. Food insecurity is a serious threat to children's health and future well-being. Picture: Pexels/Kindel Media. Increasing food prices and the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are likely to worsen these high rates in the near future.

The cycle of poverty also perpetuates social inequalities and inhibits progress, affecting not only the present but also the future of entire communities. A recent health check conducted by the non-profit organisation “Rays of Hope” on 390 children in Alexandra township, Gauteng has revealed alarming rates of malnutrition and other health problems. Out of the children assessed, 186 were found to be underweight, stunted, or experiencing other medically concerning issues.

“Rays of Hope’s“ psychosocial support manager Bertha Muchadeyi shared a distressing incident, where a child's health was so severe that an ambulance had to be called. “One child needed an ambulance to be called as one of the doctors was worried about the state of their health, and it turned out the child had been very sick and had to be admitted for a week,” highlighted Muchadeyi. She explained that access to nutritious food remains a significant obstacle for families and children in Alexandra township.

Many are forced to prioritise survival over balanced nutrition, resulting in meals that may fill their stomachs for a day but lack the necessary nutrients for healthy growth and development. According to UNICEF, over 1.5 million children under the age of five in South Africa are stunted, meaning they will not reach their full growth and development potential. This irreversible damage caused by persistent nutritional deprivation has long-term consequences for these children, impacting their physical and cognitive abilities.

Poor nutrition also contributes to the rise of diet-related non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, cancer, and diabetes. These diseases further strain households already facing economic difficulties due to their inability to afford nutritious food. As part of its mission, “Rays of Hope” raises awareness about the importance of nutritional interventions from a young age, so that children can reach their full potential and avoid life-threatening diseases.

“While volunteer efforts to provide a meal to the hungry and homeless typically take the form of a sandwich, this may not always be the most nutritious option,” Muchadeyi said. “It’s not enough to simply be fed, but to ensure that kids are receiving the right nutrition for their age.” Meanwhile, the “Akanani ECD Centre” in Alexandra, managed by “Rays of Hope”, provides 60 young children with the opportunity to play, learn and grow in a safe environment.

They also meet ECD milestones and provide children with two healthy meals and snacks each day. “The ECD centre is an essential service for the community because setting an individual up for a bright future ahead starts with meeting their physical, emotional and mental needs in the formative year,” Muchadeyi said. “Not only do ECD interventions provide a solid foundation for learning at school, but they also set the tone for overall success in life.”

She added it’s vital to be aware of the fact that poverty and food insecurity are not isolated, and that they interlinked challenges which demand holistic solutions. By approaching these issues collectively, humanitarian organisations can address root causes, break cycles of deprivation, and create sustainable change for children and their communities. Approaching these issues requires grassroots interventions and the involvement of various stakeholders, including non-profit organisations and corporations.