Former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo shares tips on how you can whip up some love in the kitchen

With these tips and tricks in mind, you will be well equipped to create luscious and delectable whipped cream to elevate your desserts, beverages, and more. Whipped cream may not be celebrated as much as it should, but it certainly makes a decadent addition to cakes, coffees, teas and other treats.

What is whipped cream? It is a heavy cream that has been beaten until it is light and fluffy. It may be beaten with (in order from easiest to hardest) a mixer, a whisk, or a fork. Whipped cream is often sweetened (usually with confectioners’ sugar, which dissolves easily in the cream and does not leave a grainy texture) and it is sometimes flavoured with vanilla. And ever wondered how you can make perfect whipped cream that will make your dishes look and taste amazing?

Former Miss South Africa, model, entrepreneur, and medical doctor Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo has the answers. Below, she shares a few tips and tricks and an easy and delicious recipe that you can try at home.

For good results, always ensure that you chill the whipping cream overnight. Before whipping, ensure that both the whipping cream and mixing utensils are well chilled. Place the whipping cream in the refrigerator for a few hours and chill the mixing bowl and beaters in the freezer for around 15 minutes. Cold ingredients and equipment will help the cream whip up faster and hold its shape better.

Sweeten tactically When sweetening your whipped cream, it is best to add the sugar gradually while whipping. This prevents the cream from becoming over-sweet and helps the sugar dissolve evenly. Confectioners’ sugar (powdered sugar) is preferred as it dissolves quickly and lends a smoother texture to the whipped cream.

Flavour infusion Elevate the flavour of your whipped cream by incorporating extracts, liqueurs, or zest. Vanilla extract is a classic choice, but do not hesitate to explore options like almond, mint, or citrus. For a sophisticated touch, consider adding a splash of your favourite liqueur, such as Grand Marnier or Kahlúa.

Timing matters Achieving the perfect whipped cream requires a keen eye. Whip the cream just until soft peaks form – this means the cream will hold its shape but still have a slight wobble. Over-whipped cream can turn into butter, so watch closely and stop whipping as soon as the desired consistency is reached. If you accidentally over-whip, you can rescue it by gently folding in a bit of unwhipped cream to soften it.

1 yellow onion Salt and pepper 3 garlic cloves

thyme 2 cups Nestlé whipping cream that has been chilled overnight 1 cup of milk

Unsalted butter Grated Mozzarella cheese Method

Turn on the oven to 180ºC. Peel 5-6 medium-sized potatoes. Slice potatoes into approximately 1cm slices.

Chop three garlic cloves. Slice one onion. De-stem thyme.

Set ingredients aside. Create creamy sauce: Mix two cups of Nestlé whipping cream, one cup of milk, chopped garlic, salt and pepper. Prepare the oven dish by lining all edges with unsalted butter.

Stack the first layer of potatoes. Cover with half of the creamy mixture. Add onion slices.

Sprinkle over de-stemmed thyme. Add a layer of cheese. Stack the second layer of potatoes.