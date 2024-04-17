Guide to cooking for and hosting the traditional Passover seder

It is time to start preparing for Passover. The Jewish holiday honours the Biblical story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt. This year, the eight-day holiday begins at sundown on April 22 and ends on the night of April 30.

Passover comes with several important rituals, including a traditional Passover meal known as a seder. If you have never been to a Passover seder before, it can be hard to know how to prepare. This ritual meal is the centrepiece of the Jewish holiday of Passover. Whether it is your first time hosting or you host annually, this guide will help you plan and host the perfect Passover seder. If you have never been to a Passover seder before, it can be hard to know how to prepare. Picture: Cottonbro Studio Make a list

Make a list of what you are serving each night well in advance. Plan your menu so that it is seasonal and fresh. Remember, it is unnecessary to do five courses, for example, soup, fish, chicken, meat, vegetables and dessert. Your guests cannot eat that much food. Should you have to keep food pre-heated, plan the meal so that it does not get overcooked or dried out. Ensure that it is on a low heat. Also, consider whether there are any family recipes you look forward to making. And because dinner can come late in a seder, it is helpful to have some appetisers on the table as well, so your guests do not get too hungry.

Plan your shopping Work out in what order you need to do your shopping. Don’t leave shopping to the last minute. Make a preparation list about 10 days before, so that you are organised. All perishables can be purchased on Thursday, April 18, for the weekend. Eat normal food

Simple salads, chicken, fish, meat, cheeses, eggs, fruits and nuts do not require the addition of matzah. Roast and bake as much as you can, which is healthier than frying. When setting a festive table for your guests, you would want to add items needed for the ritual. Picture: Cottonbro Studio Set the table When setting a festive table for your guests, you would want to add items needed for the ritual. Each guest will need a comfortable seat and table setting, a glass of wine (or grape juice), and a Haggadah.

The centre of your table will also require a seder plate, a plate with three covered matzahs, a bowl of salt water for dipping the parsley, a cup for Elijah and candles to light as the seder begins. Keep desserts simple Fruit, nuts and chocolate served with tea or coffee provide a sweet end-of-meal flavour without the heaviness of many Passover cakes, weighed down by eggs, sugar and substitute flours.

Melt dark chocolate chips, then add toppings like macaroons almonds or coconut powder. Let it harden, then break it into pieces. For inspiration, here’s a crispy tarragon, mushroom braised onion chicken recipe, courtesy of Sharon Glass, a celebrity South African chef, author, television personality and passionate foodie. Crispy tarragon, mushroom braised onion chicken. Picture: Supplied Crispy tarragon, mushroom braised onion chicken

Serves: Serves 6-8 Ingredients 6 onions, cut in half horizontally

Avocado oil or olive oil Salt and pepper 10-12 chicken thighs

1 tsp salt Black pepper 2-3 tsp paprika

2 tsp ground cumin 2 cloves garlic, sliced 3 tbs balsamic vinegar

250g whole mushrooms 150g shiitake mushrooms, stems removed 3 cups chicken stock

2 tbs potato flour or starch Sprigs of fresh tarragon 2 tbs chopped parsley

1 small red chilli, split in half Lemon juice to taste Method

preheat the oven to 200°C. Heat the oil in a large frying pan or deep pot. Season the onions and fry on medium heat until golden on each side. Remove and set aside. Mix the spices. Spray the chicken pieces or drizzle with a drop of oil. Then rub them all over with the spice mixture, and brown in the same pan, skin side down until very brown.

Remove and place in a large roasting pan, nestling the onions around the chicken - skin side down. Place the garlic in the pan, and add the mushrooms to the pan (whole) with the balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper. Sauté until the mushrooms have softened. Scatter over the chicken. Stir the potato flour or starch into the stock and add to the same pan. Bring to a boil. Add the tarragon and parsley. Season again to taste.