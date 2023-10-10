Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla leads World Mental Health Day commemoration with this year's theme

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla is taking the lead in a powerful event to mark World Mental Health Day in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday, October 10. This day aims to improve awareness and knowledge while driving actions that uphold mental health as a fundamental human right.

Joining Dr Phaahla are important figures such as KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane, World Health Organisation’s Country Director Dr Owen Kaluwa, representatives from human rights bodies, and local leaders. Together, they will commemorate the 2023 campaign under the theme, Mental Health is a Universal Human Right. This theme serves as a rallying cry for countries to enhance access to quality mental health services and ensure the rights and well-being of individuals with mental disorders are respected and prioritised.

The Department of Health is urging communities and organisations to create safe spaces where people can openly discuss their mental health challenges and share their experiences. By doing so, they aim to break down the barriers that prevent individuals from seeking help and support. A recent report by Sapien Labs, the second Annual Mental State of the World Report 2021, revealed that South Africa ranks amongst the worst countries in terms of mental health.

The Department of Health is urging communities and organisations to create safe spaces where people can openly discuss their mental health challenges and share their experiences. By doing so, they aim to break down the barriers that prevent individuals from seeking help and support. A recent report by Sapien Labs, the second Annual Mental State of the World Report 2021, revealed that South Africa ranks amongst the worst countries in terms of mental health.

The department believes that promoting open dialogue and reducing stigma will encourage individuals to prioritise their mental well-being, seek early diagnosis, and effectively manage their mental health. Stigma and discrimination only worsen mental health problems and delay recovery, emphasising the urgent need for change.

Conservative research-based estimates show that as many as one-quarter of South African employees will be diagnosed with depression during the course of their employment. However, only between 15% to 25% will seek and receive help. According to the department, this will also encourage health-seeking behaviour for early diagnosis and effective management. In an impactful article by Associate Professor William Gumede from the School of Governance, University of the Witwatersrand, published in October 2021, he states, “The shame which many South Africans, particularly black communities, place on people who live with mental illnesses are preventing sufferers from seeking help.”