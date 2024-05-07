Healthy foods to keep you warm this winter

Temperatures have already started dropping across the country and with winter on the horizon, this season is notorious for food cravings which make us feel warmer from within. But experts have urged for the consumption of foods that take longer to digest during the colder months.

This can include turmeric, green vegetables, fruits and whole grains which can keep you warm throughout the day. These foods are also rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. They also promote longevity and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Here are some of the best foods for winter that help to keep warm and protect you from health issues.

Vitamin C boosts both your immune system and your mood. Picture: Pexels/Goumbik Citrus fruit Vitamin C boosts both your immune system and your mood. Traditional sources include citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruit and lemons. Meanwhile, strawberries, mangoes and kiwis are also high in vitamin C. You can add vitamin-C-rich broccoli, cauliflower and bell peppers to any dish. If you can’t find them fresh, you can also buy them frozen.

Nuts and seeds Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, are packed with healthy fats that provide insulation and keep the body warm. They also contain protein, fibre and essential nutrients. You can consume nuts and seeds by eating them raw, adding them to cereals, yoghurt, smoothies or using them in baking recipes.

Along with being tasty, sweet potatoes contain twice as much fibre as any other kind of potatoes. Picture: Pexels/Jess Vide Sweet potatoes Along with being tasty, sweet potatoes contain twice as much fibre as any other kind of potatoes. They are full of important nutrients like vitamin A, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. Sweet potatoes are also known to boost immunity, cure constipation and reduce inflammation. You can roast, bake or eat them any way you want to keep you warm during the winter.

Ghee Another food to keep the body warm during the chilly months is ghee. It is one of the most easily digestible fats that can be used in cooking several dishes like curries, soups, salads and vegetables. Saffron in winter is one of the best things to keep yourself warm and nourished. Picture: Pexels/Victoria Bowers Saffron

Saffron in winter is one of the best things to keep yourself warm and nourished. The health benefits of saffron make it more special, such as helping to boost your mood and immunity. They also aid in weight loss and they have cancer-fighting properties. You can take a glass of milk with saffron at night or in the morning. Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds become a winter essential, bringing a nutritional flourish to cold-weather diets. Rich in healthy fats, protein and minerals, they provide warmth and energy. These tiny powerhouses can be sprinkled over salads or added to soups. Not only do sesame seeds enhance the taste and texture of winter dishes, but their nutrient profile also contributes to bone health and overall vitality during the chilly season. Root vegetables like beetroot, carrots, and turnips are plentiful during the winter months and packed with essential nutrients. Picture: Pexels/Solareflares Root vegetables

Root vegetables like beetroot, carrots, and turnips are plentiful during the winter months and packed with essential nutrients, including beta-carotene, and vitamins C and A, which give your immune system the boost it needs to protect you from colds and flu. With olive oil, lightly coat sliced root vegetables and roast them slowly in the oven until their natural sugars caramelise. Soup

Soup is winter’s perfect food - as long as you hold the cream, salt and beef. Look for soup recipes that call for chicken broth, vegetable broth or water as the base and include a lot of vegetables. Adding canned or dried beans or lentils to your soup also adds fat-free protein as well as much-needed fibre. Protein and fibre both curb your appetite by slowing down digestion and controlling blood sugars, which can help with controlling hunger and bolstering mood. Foods like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are excellent sources of vitamins and minerals. Picture: Pexels/Shkrabaanthony Dark leafy greens