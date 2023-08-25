Home remedies that have been scientifically proven to alleviate symptoms of a stomach ulcer

A stomach ulcer, according to “Medical News Today”, is a sore on the lining of your stomach or small intestine (duodenum). This sore typically produces abdominal pain and burning. The discomfort comes and goes and might persist for hours. Stomach ulcers develop when the acids used by your body to breakdown food cause damage to the walls of the stomach or instestine. This can be caused by H. pylori (Helicobacter pylori) infection or long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Certain foods, as well as stress, might aggravate the development of ulcers and the related pain. Some people believe that ulcers might be caused by stress or spicy foods. Although these do not cause ulcers, they can aggravate them by boosting the production of stomach acid. Stress, smoking, and consuming excessive alcohol are also significant reasons.

Typical anti-ulcer treatment relies on drugs that can have negative side effects such as headaches and diarrhoea. As a result, there is continuously interest in alternative therapies, fuelled by medical professionals and patients suffering with ulcers. There are various natural therapies available that may help alleviate the discomfort of a stomach (peptic) ulcer. According to the South African Gastroenterology Society's research, the following are effective treatments for peptic ulcer symptoms:

Aloe vera Aloe vera helps to coat the stomach and instestinal lining and has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties in the gastrointestinal tract. Researchers also discovered that aloe vera reduced inflammatory symptoms in people with ulcerative colitis. Flavonoids

Flavonoids, as defined by the National Institute of Health, are naturally occurring anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds found in fruits, vegetables, and other plant products. They may reduce the inflammation associated with ulcers and protect the stomach lining from NSAID damage. Flavonoid-rich foods include berries, green tea, apples, onions, garlic, cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, soy, tomatoes, and carrots, says nutritionist Dr Waheed Janabi.

Liquorice The spice liquorice is indigenous to Asia and the Mediterranean region. According to the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health, it is a popular traditional herbal medicine derived from the dried root of the Glycyrrhiza glabra plant and is used to treat a variety of diseases.

According to certain studies, licorice root could exhibit ulcer-preventing and ulcer-fighting effects. Liquorice, for example, could prompt the stomach and intestines to generate more mucus, which aids in the protection of the stomach lining. The additional mucus may also aid in the wound-healing process and alleviate ulcer-related pain. According to the researchers, some chemicals present in liquorice may inhibit the growth of H. pylori.

However, most research have focused on the use of these substances as supplements. As a result, it's uncertain how much dried licorice root someone would need to take to reap the same benefits. Dried licorice root is not the same as licorice-flavoured sweets or candy. Licorice candy, which is often heavy in sugar, isn't likely to achieve the same effects. Furthermore, some studies show no impact, thus using licorice as a cure or relief for and ulcer may not be effective in all circumstances. Licorice may potentially cause prescription interactions and side effects such as muscle discomfort or tingling in your appendages.

Prior to raising the licorice content in your diet, consult with your health-care practitioner. Ginger For many years, ginger has been used to relieve stomach distress. A Cleveland Clinic study looked at the effects of ginger on inflammatory bowel disease and discovered that it could target inflammation and limit damage in the gastrointestinal tract. It also stimulated gut healing elements.

Garlic Garlic has antimicrobial and antibacterial effects as well. Garlic extracts have been shown in animal experiments to speed up healing from ulcers and even lessen the risk of them emerging in the very first place. Furthermore, lab, animal, and human research all suggest that garlic extracts may help reduce the formation of H. pylori.

According to “Healthline”, a recent study found that ingesting two heads of raw garlic every day for three days could considerably lower the presence of bacteria in the stomach lining of people with H. Pylori infection. Nevertheless, not all investigations were able to replicate these findings, and further research is needed before drawing firm conclusions. Turmeric

Turmeric is a ginger family member and an effective nutritional supplement. Curcumin, the main active ingredient of turmeric, has been scientifically shown to be anti-inflammatory. It may be useful in preventing stomach ulcer illness. While further research is required, the preliminary findings are encouraging. Chamomile

Chamomile is a daisy-like plant used to treat a number of diseases. Chamomile has been shown to help cure moderate ulcerative colitis by reducing irritation in the digestive tract. Honey Honey is an antioxidant-rich food that has been connected to a number of health advantages.

According to a study published in the National Centre for Biotechnology and Information, they include enhanced eye health and a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, and even certain types of cancer. According to reasearch on “Healthline”, honey appears to prevent the formation and aid the healing of numerous wounds, including ulcers. Furthermore, scientists believe that honey's antimicrobial qualities can aid in the fight against H. pylori. Several animal studies confirm honey's capacity to lessen the likelihood of developing ulcers and the length of healing time. More human research, however, is required.