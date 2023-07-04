Throw forward to what food trends are going to be in the spring season

2023 is already proving to be a year of lightning-fast change. So what does it hold in store for the food service industry this spring season? While we cannot predict the future, we have a good feeling about a few amazing food trends that will be taking over this spring.

Spring is the season when everything bursts back into life, and our senses start being stimulated once again. It is the blooming colours, tastes, and sounds of nature that bring us back to life. This perception inspires us and is the reason spring is most people’s favourite season to cater in. With that said, we spoke to chefs Charmaine Lehabe from the Capsicum Culinary Studio and Sean Granger from Granny Mouse Country House & Spa on what food trends they think will be popping this spring season and below is what they said.

With food costs on the rise, consumers will be looking at budget-friendly meals that will stretch for longer. Picture: Ella Olsoon Charmaine Lehabe’s picks: Tinned fish Tinned fish, especially pilchards, is making a huge comeback. The once-named ‘struggle’ food is seeing more and more popularity as of late. Consumers are now using tinned fish in a variety of recipes to make it more favourable to the masses. Tinned fish has always been a budget-friendly staple in our pantry for generations.

Budget-friendly cooking With food costs on the rise, consumers will be looking at budget-friendly meals that will stretch for longer. The best way to do that is by using leftovers and turning them into a new meal. Another way to do that is by doing meal prep and storing them in the freezer.

Convenience food items and meals Microwave dinners are not what they used to be, which is usually flavourless and leaves you with regret. More and more supermarkets are packing these convenience meals with much more flavour, as if one would have cooked them at home. We are also seeing more convenient items that are stocked more in households, such as egg white, frozen baked goods, pestos, etc.

Springtime will definitely see an increase in the consumption of Champagne, MCC, and Prosecco. Picture: Pexels Traditional South African food, re-imagined There is a lot of debate about keeping traditional food such as tripe as simple as possible. Yet, there are people who are going against the grain and pushing the boundaries on what and how traditional food is cooked and served. # Some people are even putting tripe on pizza. Traditional food will definitely be trending for being re-imagined in other ways.

Bubbles, bubbles, and more bubbles Springtime will definitely see an increase in the consumption of Champagne, MCC, and Prosecco. We are seeing consumers being more interested in bottomless mimosas at establishments. Springtime will definitely be the season of bubbles. The rise in plant-based eating has seen an increase in the number and range of products available. Picture: Pexels/Ella Olsson Sean Granger’s picks: Plant-based food

With the shift towards plant-based eating comes an exciting array of nutritious and delicious options that make it easier than ever before to enjoy a healthy lifestyle without sacrificing flavour. The rise in plant-based eating has seen an increase in the number and range of products available, as well as new innovative recipes to help make them delicious. Emerging and existing brands alike are introducing a range of plant-based alternatives to traditional animal products. From high-end restaurants to supermarkets, there is an ever-growing selection of plant-based foods to suit all consumer preferences.

Fermented foods The health benefits of fermented foods have been known for centuries, with the practice of fermentation being used to preserve and add flavour to plant-based dishes. In 2023, we expect an increased focus on gut health and the role that fermented foods can play in promoting it. Fermented food products such as kimchi, sauerkraut, tempeh, and kombucha are packed with healthy bacteria that can help improve digestion, boost immunity, and aid in nutrient absorption.

Exotic mushrooms As the desire for functional foods grows, so too does the demand for shiitake, oyster, and lion's mane mushrooms. These mushrooms offer numerous health benefits, such as anti-inflammatory properties, and they are an excellent source of protein and minerals.

From almond, coconut, and oat milk to more exotic options like hemp, macadamia, and even potato milk, the selection of dairy-free milk is growing every day. These kinds of milk offer a great way to get calcium, magnesium, and other essential vitamins without the saturated fat of cow’s milk. Plant-based milks are not only delicious, but they also offer a variety of health benefits, such as improved digestion and cholesterol management. Animal meat alternatives

Plant-based meat alternatives are also on the rise this year as consumers continue to seek out healthier and more sustainable options. Plant-based pasta alternatives Another of our favourite food trends, plant-based pasta, has become increasingly popular over the last few years as consumers look for healthy and sustainable options.