September took off on a high note for 500 kids who got to fly in an aeroplane for the first time on the first day of spring. HOT 102.7FM and Hot Cares teamed up to make a meaningful difference by playing their part in “The Children’s Flight” – an event that provides the gift of flight to a group of children who have never flown before.

A total of 500 happy faces from 50 disadvantaged areas lit up with glee as they flew in the Magaliesberg, a memory they will never forget. Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM. Picture: Supplied Managing director of HOT 102.7FM, Lloyd Madurai, said: “The gift of flight is something many of us take for granted and that’s what made this event so special. “Just seeing the huge smiles on the faces of the kids made it all worthwhile, and that’s what we’re about – putting smiles on people’s faces, whether it’s playing your favourite ‘Old Skool’ music or playing our part in events like The Children’s Flight.”

Managing director of Hot Cares, Carmen Rocha, added: “This is the type of event that resonates with the HOT 102.7FM audience and is exactly the type of work we like to get involved in. “There really is no better and more fulfilling feeling than changing a child’s life for the better, and we are privileged to be able to do that at Hot Cares.” Co-founder of The Children's Flight, Felix Gosher, said Old School music and Aviation go well together, hence the collaboration.