How do you know the right supplement to choose? A guide to spotting the red flags

In the vast world of health and wellness, supplements have become increasingly popular as individuals seek ways to enhance their nutritional intake and overall health. However, in South Africa, the lack of regulation by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) around these products leaves many consumers wondering how to determine the quality and effectiveness of the supplements they choose.

With the market flooded with numerous brands and types, finding the best product can be daunting. Here are some tips to help guide your decision. Supplements can help balance hormones and tackle problems like endometriosis, PMS, and menopause. However, with the supplement industry being so huge and worth a lot of money, figuring out which product is actually good and right for you can be tricky. Women's health issues don't get enough attention and because of that many women are taking matters into their own hands to manage their hormonal health.

To do this safely and effectively, they need to understand the vast and often bewildering array of treatments and supplements out there. You want to be careful about the amount of things you put in your body. Your liver can only gently process so much. Picture: Mareefe/Pexels Gia Bertola, the person behind Honest Hormones, is all too familiar with this. She deals with her own challenges like birth control side effects, gut issues, and endometriosis by blending proven Ayurvedic and African herbal methods with modern medicine. “When you’re looking at a hormonal supplement, immediately rule out brands that are not clear about the ingredients they use,” said Bertola.

When looking for health supplements, here are three tips to keep in mind: Ashwagandha, a herb that's been used for centuries, is getting more attention from scientists these days. Research shows it can help control hormones, making it good for reducing stress, improving sexual health, boosting fertility and easing PMS symptoms. Turmeric has also become a big name in the world of health supplements, famous for its healing properties.

While not all the claims about it are backed by science, studies confirm that turmeric, especially its active component curcumin, can reduce inflammation. This makes it helpful for managing endometriosis and period pain, said Bertola. “And bear in mind, more is not always better. You want to be careful about the amount of things you put in your body. Your liver can only gently process so much,” Bertola cautions Contraindications and interactions

“Just because an ingredient is labelled natural or organic doesn't mean it's right for everyone,” explains Bertola, speaking from her own tough experiences. After trying various herbal remedies from around the world to solve her hormonal issues, she found that these untested mixes actually damaged her nervous and endocrine systems, affecting her health for years. Ingredients like Red Raspberry Leaf and Dong Quai are often recommended for endometriosis or easing menopause symptoms.

However, Bertola warns that they could actually make things worse and might not mix well with other medications like birth control, SSRIs, and blood thinners. For anyone thinking of trying these supplements, especially if you're pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or have a condition you're already treating with medication, Bertola advises checking with a doctor first. Testing and certifications

Bertola points out that many natural supplements don't have to prove their health claims are true. This means there's often not much oversight on how they're made. “Companies use fancy words to sell you their products, promising that their herbal mixtures will fix all your hormonal problems. That's simply not true, and it can be risky,” she says. She also advises looking for certain quality seals on supplements, like ISO, FSSC 22000, and BRC certifications.

These labels mean the product has been checked for food safety, including how clean and safe the manufacturing site is, how well allergies are managed, and other health safeguards. Checking for these can help you choose supplements that are made safely. Below are some red flags to look out for when buying supplements: