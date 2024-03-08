Dispelling myths about pregnancy body changes

Pregnancy brings more than just a growing belly and it’s important to understand the changes that come with it. From stretch marks to weight gain and heartburn, there are many unexpected “joys” of pregnancy. During pregnancy, a woman’s body goes through significant changes to nurture and accommodate the developing foetus.

These changes affect every organ system and typically resolve after pregnancy with minimal lasting effects. Understanding these normal physiological changes is crucial for distinguishing them from abnormal adaptations. Motherhood is a transformative journey that shapes each woman in unique ways. In today’s world, where social pressures can be overwhelming, it’s important to recognise the impact of unrealistic body standards on new mothers during pregnancy and post-partum. While some expectant mothers embrace their growing bellies and appreciate the miracle of pregnancy, others may feel alienated from these changes and struggle with feelings of being out of control.

This dissatisfaction can have significant implications for both maternal and foetal well-being, leading some women to adopt extreme dietary restrictions or trigger a relapse of an existing eating disorder. Vital Baby has curated information to dispel fears and myths surrounding pregnancy body changes, aiming to provide support and understanding for expectant mothers. Pregnancy brings about significant changes in every aspect of life, and it's normal to feel anxious about the unknown.

Throughout the gestation phase, your body undergoes hormonal shifts, weight gain, bloating, mood swings, swollen feet, back pain, morning sickness and skin changes, which can sometimes leave women feeling overwhelmed and helpless. It’s important to challenge the myths and unrealistic expectations that circulate in women’s conversations and decide what’s true for you. Picture: freestocks Unsplash It’s easy to compare yourself to celebrities or influencers who seem to breeze through pregnancy with perfect glamour but it’s important to remember that what you see in the media doesn’t always reflect real life. Everyone has low days and it’s common to experience challenges that aren’t always visible in the public eye.

It’s important to challenge the myths and unrealistic expectations that circulate in women’s conversations and decide what’s true for you. For example: Myth: Pregnancy makes you hungrier Answer: True

Pregnancy hormones often lead to an increased appetite; this is a natural body indicator for more fuel as you use more energy to grow a new person. Having more significant portions is normal. Myth: You need to eat for two

Answer: False There’s no need to eat for two. Only in your third trimester do you need about 200 extra calories per day. Focus on a balanced diet and quality nutrition, which will satisfy you more. Myth: You should gain a kilogram a month throughout pregnancy

Answer: Not exactly Weight gain in pregnancy doesn’t happen evenly; most pregnancy weight happens after 20 weeks, and the recommended weight gain during pregnancy varies based on your pre-pregnancy weight and body mass index (BMI). On average, expect to gain 1 to 1.5 kilograms in the first three months (more if expecting twins) and 1.5 to 2 kilograms each month until delivery.