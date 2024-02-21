The maternity discourse of bouncing back, netizens conflicted over Halle Bailey’s rush back to the gym after giving birth

Can we talk about the post-partum predicament that seems to have everyone talking about shedding the baby weight? The notorious pregnancy weight lingers like that one-party guest who doesn't know when it's time to head home.

Now, if you're in the public eye, it seems like the whole world wants a front-row seat to your baby bump journey – from the grand reveal of your little bun in the oven, to the awe-inducing first snaps of your bundle of joy. And let's not forget the barrage of “helpful” tips from every corner of your personal life. It's like a roller-coaster of emotions, body changes and a whole lot of unsolicited advice – especially if you happen to be in the spotlight.

Take the fabulous Halle Bailey, for example. You might remember her as the mermaid star who brought Ariel to life in the live-action remake of the Disney classic, “The Little Mermaid”. Well, she recently welcomed a sweet baby boy named Halo into the world, with her boyfriend DDG. And let's just say, she's been on a mission to reclaim her body since then. Let's be real – shedding that post-baby weight is no walk in the park. But Bailey's been hitting the gym like a boss - not that she's a stranger to the workout scene.

I mean, just think about the intense training she had to go through to become the iconic mermaid we all know and love. Hours of filming in front of a green screen, suspended in the air from her waist. Talk about dedication! After having a baby, your body goes through all sorts of changes. You'll lose a bit of weight right off the bat as your body adjusts and says goodbye to all those extra fluids. Understanding that post-partum bodies are miraculous is important. Picture: Halle Bailey/Instagram Then, the journey to post-partum weight loss varies from person to person. Some mommies worry about not being able to shed all the baby weight, while others experience rapid or excessive weight loss due to lifestyle factors or medical issues.

Typically, in the first few days after giving birth, you'll lose a good chunk of weight – around 3 kgs to 6 kgs, thanks to (shedding) your baby's weight, the placenta and the amniotic fluid. Then, over the next few days, you'll shed about 2 more kilos of water weight. After that, it's a gradual process, with a healthy weight loss of around 1kg a month for the next six months. Now, when a video of Hailey hitting the gym after giving birth made its way onto the popular video streaming app YouTube, followers had a lot to say.

YouTubers were buzzing with thoughts and opinions, as they often do. It's a reminder that everyone's journey is different and it's okay to take things at your own pace, whether you're a celebrity or a regular ol' parent like the rest of us. @Nyasha wrote: “People should stop praising this ‘bouncing back’ within 2 months of giving birth. If you look closely, she hides her stomach in most videos or wears high-waisted pants. “I’m worried we are contributing to her mental health negatively by being more excited about her losing baby weight. She needs to take it easy, love herself and spend more time with the baby. She can afford maternity leave and she needs to give herself that.”

@demethiaodom6837 said: “People need to give new mothers extreme grace. Of course, her body changed. She birthed a human.” @mrsropaxo wrote: “Gee, being a woman is tough. She just gave birth… it’s okay to rest 😪.” @renaunap2509 added: “She looks great and she's setting a great example for mothers young and old... Listen to your doctor and listen to your body... Doing light exercise is great for healing and mental health...

“She's beautiful and happy and that's all that matters. ❤❤❤❤” @vernaemcalpine3159 commented: “Putting in the work Halle is a beast” @sherettasharif1358 said: “Momma's should take it easy after having a child and work on the mind body and spirit for overall health 💯.”