Steffi Brink opens up about postpartum body struggles but hubby says, ‘You’re gorgeous’

“Survivor SA” contestant, fitness guru and former beauty pageant queen, Steffi Brink, has been trying to get back her former body but it hasn’t been easy. Several months after giving birth to her daughter, Arielle Harmony Brink, she has opened up about some of her weight struggles and other issues that come with motherhood.

On Instagram, she shared that, at 82.5kg, she was the heaviest that she had been in her “entire life”. She wrote: “I feel heavy, yet I feel strong. I am tired, yet I love every second of the waking hour. I am not my Body, yet I need to treat it like my temple. This Body is the only one I’ll get in this lifetime, and I can’t trade it in for a newer model.” She added that it was “difficult to remain disciplined” and that sometimes, she forgot her own needs.

“This is the heaviest that I’ve ever been in my entire life 🫢🫣 it scares me. I work hard. I burn calories but I don’t eat in a deficit just yet. I need to do what’s best for my baby, and that’s staying nourished and mentally healthy.” Through sharing her struggles and journey, Brink hopes to encourage other women who are going through similar situations. “I’ve just seen too much, to not be happy with where I’m at. My voice, my current struggles, and my journey will speak to someone out there who needs to be reminded that: ‘mommy / sister / daughter / wife / friend - you are doing your best, and sometimes your best needs to be good enough for now, until your energy is revived- and until we switch some gears.