WATCH: Steffi van Wyk-Brink works out with her baby to get back in shape

It is no secret that most women tend to pick up a lot of weight during pregnancy, which can be hard to get rid of after the baby is born. During the first year of the baby’s life, some first-time mothers find it hard to adjust to their new life. Juggling taking care of the baby, work and other demanding chores can make a person quickly forget about taking care of themselves.

That’s why it is advisable to exercise during pregnancy and continue to do so even after the baby is born (after healing from postpaturm scars). Fitness bunny Steffi van Wyk-Brink, who gave birth to a baby girl in April this year, exercises with her little one. The fitness model, who was working out during her pregnancy, continues to stay fit with the help of baby Arielle.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself working out while holding her baby. Not only does that help her stay fit, it’s also a great way to bond and play with her baby. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steffi van Wyk-Brink (@steffionthebrink) “If you still carry baby weight, try using your baby as a weight. If you want change, you better do what you can every day. Don’t find excuses, find courage! “What’s amazing about this is my baby loooooves spending time with me, and she also gets accustomed to this lifestyle. We are what we repeatedly do, so let’s introduce good lifestyle choices from a tender age,” wrote Mrs Brink.