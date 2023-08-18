How does food interact with our immune system?

These days, immune health is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. While there are many components to immune health, nutrition plays a key role. We may take it for granted that what we eat can influence the way our immune systems work. But how does what we eat affect the immune response?

These days, immune health is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. Picture: Pexels/Ella Olsson You might know that the immune system is a complex network of cells and chemical compounds that help defend the body against infections. This means various nutrients are involved in supporting our immune systems to work normally so that we can deal with infections. You can find these immune-supporting nutrients in a wide range of foods. Having a healthy, varied diet is the best way to get all the nutrients that are important for your immune system, as well as all the other systems of the body.

It is important to note that no single food or nutrient will prevent illness. Also, the immune system is incredibly complex and influenced by a variety of other factors, including stress level, age, sleep and other medical conditions. A few key micronutrients have been identified as critical for the growth and function of immune cells: Iron

Assists with the production of T-cells and forms part of the antioxidant enzymes, but also generates reactive oxygen species that contribute to oxidation. Can be found in red meat, leafy greens, beans, nuts and fortified cereals. Vitamin C As well as being an antioxidant, it also regulates the immune response and stimulates the functioning of white blood cells. Vitamin C can be found in oranges, kiwis, strawberries, grapefruit, tomatoes, broccoli and bell peppers.

Vitamin A Vitamin A is necessary for the production of antibodies and to help maintain healthy skin and eyes. We find Vitamin A in foods like leafy green vegetables, tomatoes, milk and eggs. These days, immune health is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. Picture: Pexels/Sebastian Coman Photography Vitamin D

Vitamin D regulates immune function through its role in the production of antibacterial proteins. It can be largely found in salmon, egg yolks, tuna fish and beef liver. Vitamin E Has both an antioxidant function and the specific function of increasing the activity of T-cells, protecting the cell walls. It can be found in peanut butter, pumpkin, bell pepper and leafy greens.

Zinc Zinc is a mineral that is essential for many of the body’s normal functions and systems, including the immune system, wound healing, blood clotting, thyroid function and the senses of taste and smell. It can be found in milk, nuts, meats, seeds, whole grains and poultry. It is advised that people obtain the nutrients above from food rather than supplements, as foods contain more health-promoting benefits. For most, a balanced diet will supply adequate amounts of nutrition to maintain a strong immune system.