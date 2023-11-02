Summer is the best season for people to show off their elite sense of style. While others flourish in sandals, some still prefer sneakers because they are functional and work for all seasons. However, due to the hot weather, people tend to sweat a lot, which may result in smelly shoes if your hygiene is not on par.

If that is the case, there is no need to feel ashamed because there are ways in which you can avoid having smelly sneakers. Most sneakerheads know how to take care of their sneakers, and some don't. Sneaker Love, a brand that sells pre-loved sneakers, shares tips on how to avoid having smelly sneakers from happening in the first place. Get proper cleaning for your kicks

Laundry is a part of everyone’s job, but for footwear, it seems like sneakers don't get the same level of treatment and care. Sneakers require maintenance to keep feet healthy and safe from bacteria. The cleaning time and technique can vary from person to person, depending on your activity level and how often you wear your shoes. If you cannot give your sneakers the proper care they deserve, take them to a sneaker cleaning store, they will know what to do.

Rotate between multiple pairs of sneakers Do not overwork your sneakers by wearing them every day. The same way you wouldn’t wear the same T-shirt every day is the same way you should let your sneakers rest. It’s good to rotate between multiple pairs of sneakers to give each pair ample time to breathe before wearing them again.

Get breathable socks Do not repeat socks without washing them. Also, avoid wearing thick socks when it’s hot. Instead, go for soft, absorbent, and breathable socks. Wash your feet every day