How to stay sober once dry January is over

There are a number of benefits of staying sober. Picture: Pexels Kampus Production

Published 4h ago

Share

Staying sober after Dry January can be a rewarding and healthy decision to make, but may be difficult to stick to, especially if your social life revolves around drinking activities such as pub trips, parties, and celebrations.

There are a number of benefits of staying sober – from your physical health to mental well-being, reducing alcohol consumption can be extremely beneficial and can change your life for the better.

If you have been feeling better about yourself since taking part in Dry January, here’s how to stay sober for the rest of 2024.

Whether you are cutting down on your alcohol consumption for a while, or ditching the booze for good, you might be seeking an alcohol-free alternative to replace your preferred drink. Picture: Pexels Anete Lusina

Keep a dry house

Keeping a dry house is the best way to start, but it means more than making sure there is no drink in your home. Try to think of it as an alcohol-free sanctuary. Find a new non-alcoholic go-to drink and lean on that when you get cravings.

Sometimes, the action of opening a drink after work is all you need, even if it is a non-alcoholic beer.

Find your favourite alcohol-free alternatives

While we are still on the non-alcoholic topic, whether you are cutting down on your alcohol consumption for a while, or ditching the booze for good, you might be seeking an alcohol-free alternative to replace your preferred drink.

Fortunately, for the non-drinkers, there is a growing number of alcohol-free beers, wines and spirits to choose from.

Consider picking up a new hobby, or finally learning that instrument you have always wanted to learn. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio

Keep busy

Plan your time. Being in your house for long periods can lead to boredom, which could lead you back to having a drink. Consider picking up a new hobby, or finally learning that instrument you have always wanted to learn. Be productive and keep your mind busy.

Identify drinking triggers

Understanding the situations, emotions, or people that may trigger your desire to drink is another important thing to recognise in order to achieve sobriety.

Once you identify your triggers, you can develop strategies to avoid or manage them effectively.

Follow sober influencers. Picture: Pexels Pavel Danilyuk

Follow sober influencers

The “sober curious” trend has been sweeping social media and there is a growing number of people posting about their alcohol-free lives.

If you search Instagram hashtags such as #SoberCurious, #SoberLife, and #SoberAF, you will find millions of posts on the benefits of sobriety and how to ditch alcohol. There are hundreds of sober influencer accounts on Instagram.

By openly sharing their stories, top tips, reasons why they quit, and what they have learnt about alcohol, these accounts provide a never-ending stream of support.

Many of these influencers also host podcasts where they talk to experts and other people who have stopped drinking.

