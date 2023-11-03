How to use up your leftover Halloween treats

If you are reading this, the thought of that big bowl of leftover sweets is probably haunting you. Give those treats new life by trying a few of these tasty ideas and whipping up some magical recipes to share with loved ones.

Add leftover Halloween candy to your baking Chocolate and sweets work great in many dessert recipes. You can chop up any kind of candy – especially if it is chocolate or caramel-based – and add it to basic cookie dough, fudge or brownie batter. Or you can crush hard candy or peppermints and use them as toppings to decorate cupcakes, cheesecake or cookies.

Save it for Christmas pies Saving your confectionery to make a sweet tart or incorporating it into Christmas desserts is a great use for your leftovers. Freeze it

Divide your leftover Halloween treats into small portions, pack in airtight containers and pop them in the freezer where they will stay fresh for months. This way, you can take out what you need to add to smoothies or yoghurt, or use as toppings for baked goods. Make yummy milkshakes by adding chopped-up chocolate bars to ice cream or frozen yoghurt, along with a banana or some berries. Don't toss leftover Halloween sweets in the bin – there are so many smart uses for all of those treats. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabwoska Loaded popcorn