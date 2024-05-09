Improved treatments and prevention strategies to combat high childhood asthma rates

Asthma can be deadly, especially for children. Cipla South Africa is at the forefront of a collective effort to ensure that those in need receive the most effective treatment. Asthma is a respiratory condition that affects millions of people in South Africa and can even lead to death.

South Africa has one of the highest childhood asthma rates in Africa and teenagers are experiencing more severe asthma symptoms than ever before. The risk factors for severe asthma are linked to various socio-demographic factors. Available research shows that the condition has not always been treated adequately and that often, only the symptoms are focused on. As a result, the Global Asthma Report estimated that 1 000 people die from asthma every day. In South Africa, asthma remains a major health issue, with the nation experiencing one of the highest death rates in the world.

Dr Corli Lodder, the founder of the Allergy and Asthma Clinic in the Western Cape, said that many people don’t understand asthma. She believes that although the medical condition affects everyone similarly, the triggers can vary and require detailed investigation. A recent report in 2022 revealed that South Africa has alarmingly high rates of asthma among children, with more than 20% showing symptoms. This is significantly higher than the global average of 10%. The findings are part of a study from the Global Asthma Network, which looked at data from 2015 to 2020. The report also reveals a global trend of poor asthma management, particularly in children, indicating a need for improved care and awareness.

Last year, the Global Asthma Initiative (Gina) released an updated guide, Global Strategy for Asthma Management and Prevention. The guide helps doctors and everyone else understand how best to treat asthma. It starts by explaining the importance of correctly diagnosing asthma, figuring out the type of asthma someone has and what might be causing it. Asthma is a chronic condition that needs to be treated as seriously as other conditions. Picture: cottonbro studio/Pexels It then highlights new findings that show managing other health issues, reducing exposure to pollutants and making lifestyle changes like exercising and quitting smoking, along with taking a combination of medications, is the best way to treat asthma.

According to the latest advice from Gina, if you suffer from asthma, you should use a pump (Saba) that helps relax your muscles when you’re having an asthma attack. It also recommends taking inhaled corticosteroids daily to keep things under control. But using the pump along for quick relief might not be enough because it doesn’t deal with the swelling in your airways. Meanwhile, Lodder found that a large number of people with severe asthma weren’t taking a key medicine they needed – corticosteroid.

The stats are worrying: about 45% of kids, 60% of teenagers and more than half of adults with bad asthma symptoms are skipping the important medication. The Global Asthma Report has also shed light on asthma medication usage worldwide, as it analysed more than 450 000 people in 25 countries. The findings indicated that the Saba inhaler was the most popular choice, being used by between 29.3% and 85.3% of people. Close behind were inhaled corticosteroids, with a usage rate of 12.6% to 51.9%.

But the problem is even more pronounced in countries with lower incomes, such as South Africa, where the rates are significantly higher. The alarming trend could lead to more health complications for those affected. Reliever treatment can also contain inhaled corticosteroids. Lodder also offered advice for those dealing with asthma. She stressed that when sudden asthma symptoms hit, reaching for reliever medication is the way to go.

The medication works quickly to reduce swelling and help open your airways, making it easier to breathe during an asthma flare-up. There’s also controller medication, which includes steroids and it’s a daily must-have to keep asthma symptoms under control, to reduce inflammation and to ward off asthma attacks. The key is consistency; Lodder emphasised that medications should be taken daily.