Irish chef dethrones Nigeria’s Hilda Baci as record holder for longest cooking marathon

Irish chef Alan Fisher is now the record holder for the longest cooking hours after he clocked in a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 93 hours and 11 minutes set by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci earlier this year. “Alan Fisher (Ireland), an owner and chef of a restaurant in Japan, has broken two cooking-related Guinness World Records titles,” the organisation said on Tuesday.

“First up, he’s claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) after clocking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes. That is more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.” Apart from the longest cooking marathon, Fisher also broke the longest baking marathon (individual). He had a time of 47 hours and 21 minutes, while the previous record holder was Wendy Sandner (US) with a time of 31 hours and 16 minutes, the Guinness World Records added. “What’s even more impressive is that Alan took on both attempts back to back, meaning he was at work in the kitchen for over 160 hours with just over a day of rest in between!” the post further read.

Nigerian cooking queen Hilda Baci has been dethroned 😳



Alan Fisher from Ireland cooked for an incredible 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan 🥄 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 7, 2023 Baci took to her social media page on X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated him. She wrote: ”Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119 hrs 57 mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder.” She also noted that she was happy to have held the record.

“I’m so happy to have held a record so prestigious and profound I will forever be honored and grateful for all the love and support,” she said. I’m so happy to have held a record so prestigious and profound I will forever be honored and grateful for all the love and support ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Hilda Baci (@hildabacicooks) November 7, 2023 In a follow-up post, Baci wrote: “Just as Chef Lata respectfully acknowledged the new record holder by updating her bio and later fine-tuning the wording I’ve adjusted mine too. “Achieving such a record is no small feat, and I know this first hand. I have only the greatest admiration for the hard work it took for Alan to reach such heights. Sportsmanship is about recognising progress, whether the accolade is in my bio or not.