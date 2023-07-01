Is ‘penis plumping’ becoming a growing trend?

Men seeking enhanced confidence and sexual satisfaction have sought out innovative solutions, such as dissolvable penis injectables. These injectables utilise hyaluronic-acid-based fillers, providing a non-surgical approach to penis enlargement that is both reversible and capable of lasting over a year. According to an article published in “The Post”, the penis plumper approach to penis enlargement has been steadily gaining popularity within the filler community since 2016 and is experiencing a significant surge this year.

Reports from South African clinics also suggest a notable rise in the demand for these types of interventions. While specific statistical data on dissolvable penis injectables in South Africa may be limited, it is evident that South African men are actively seeking solutions to enhance their sexual confidence and performance. The use of penis enlargement medication and procedures has become increasingly popular, as they offer non-surgical alternatives that yield reversible and long-lasting results.

This can potentially provide men with a boost in self-esteem and overall sexual satisfaction. Men seek various ways to enhance their sex life. However, “Medical News Today” has stated that there is currently no clinical evidence to support the claim that these interventions can improve sexual performance or increase penis length or girth. Additionally, some of these products may contain ingredients that could potentially be harmful to the body. This raises the question: Is the effect purely psychological?

To shed light on personal experiences, “The Post” shared the story of Carlos, a 25-year-old American man who opted for dissolvable penis injectables. Carlos, who wished to maintain his privacy by not revealing his full name, reported a 1½-inch increase in his penis size after receiving injections at a reputable cosmetic medicine company in New York City. Carlos emphasised the significant impact this had on his self-confidence.

Injector Chris, who has a substantial following on Instagram, stated that the procedure he offers is relatively new and unfamiliar to many people. In a post, he explained the procedure, emphasising that ‘’this procedure is ideal for patients looking to have a thicker penis“. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lushful Aesthetics™️ by InjectorChris (@lushfulaesthetics) William Moore, a co-founder of PhalloFILL, a Dallas-based enhancement firm, initially started by injecting friends and acquaintances in 2020.