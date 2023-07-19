Jamie-Lee Domburg talks motherhood, modelling career and gender-based violence in South Africa

Being a career woman and a mother is not easy, especially if you’re in the entertainment industry. Sometimes you have to leave your child because you’re travelling or working late to provide them with a better life. Jamie-Lee Domburg, a 30-year-old radio presenter on Heart FM, tells us about juggling a career as a model and being a mom to a toddler.

Domburg, who’s been in the entertainment industry for about four years now, says she’s happy to be working in the digital era, where social media allows entertainers to share their talents on several platforms. She says she accidentally joined the modelling industry after the birth of her son, Luca. Her best friend, now her manager, convinced her to try it out weeks after giving birth because she was photogenic. “I always wanted to be in front of the camera. I didn’t have a look at that time. I wasn’t bald yet and wasn’t confident in my look. But straight after having my son, Luca, I decided I was going bald, and my best friend who was working at an agency, was like: ‘Jamie-Lee they’re looking for plus size models, what’s your size?’

“And at that time, I was a size 16. She told me to send her a couple of headshots. I had a C-section, so I was feeling fragile, my body was still changing, and that’s how I got signed in the industry,” Domburg explains. Her breakthrough was an Ackermans campaign, which opened many doors for her, and since then, she’s never looked back. Jamie-Lee Domburg. Picture: Supplied. Working in the industry and being a mom, Domburg has learned the importance of looking out for herself. In order to be her best at home and at work, she needs to invest in her well-being.

“One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is finding balance for myself. I can’t be a great career woman or a great mom if my cup is not full. I constantly make sure that I check in with Jamie-Lee Domburg, like: ‘Hey, are you good?’ “I hike once a week, go to the gym, eat well, and that is how I make sure I’m good,” she says. However, she cannot do it alone. Like any other parent, she needs help to raise her child. Fortunately, her family shows up for her in an unimaginable way.

“When it comes to finding a balance, I have a great tribe. I will never sugarcoat this. My mom is such a present Ouma (grandmother). And she takes on many of the roles I can’t perform during the week or the night-time routine when I have late-night events. “I have a great family, so my support system is always there. It’s actually crazy because my family fights over looking after my son on the weekends that I have to work, so that’s how I find balance, through my tribe,” she says. To other working moms, Domburg advises taking care of yourself first so that you’ll be able to take care of your loved ones.

“Fill your cup first. I know it sounds selfish, but you cannot pour from an empty cup. Pace yourself, find out what works for you, your system, and your family and your kids. No one is living your life but you, so make it work for you.” Model Jamie-Lee Domburg. Picture: Supplied. As we’re approaching Women’s Month, Domburg says what she loves about being a woman is that women are unapologetic, fearless and always find balance in everything they do. However, she says there is still a misconception about women who are mothers - that they cannot do certain things, and that needs to change because, children or not, women are capable and should not be boxed in.

“Also, South African women are not free. We live in a country with the highest gender-based violence and rape rate.” In order to tackle such issues, Domburg says men need to respect women and treat them like human beings instead of taking advantage of them. “(Lack of) Safety in the country is still so scary. Even when my girlfriends and I are hiking in the morning, it’s crazy that we only feel safe when we have a man with us. Those are the things we have to be conscious of, which is so sad that we have to live our lives like this.