Junk food and mood swings: How to nurture your child’s developing brain through food

A recent report released by Statistics SA has shed light on the alarming prevalence of hunger among South African households with children aged five years or younger. More than 500 000 households are experiencing food insecurity, raising concerns about the impact on the well-being and development of young children.

Numerous studies have shown that children who lack consistent access to high-quality nutrition face a range of challenges. These include physical and cognitive impairments, difficulty focusing and erratic mood swings. These challenges not only affect the child but also place a significant burden on caregivers, who often find themselves frustrated and exhausted. Recognising the crucial role that nutrition plays in a child's health and happiness, experts emphasise the importance of a balanced and nutritious diet. A well-rounded meal not only provides energy for preschoolers but also supplies essential nutrients for optimal brain function.

Anne-Marie de Beer, nutrition, health and wellness manager at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR), said understanding the relationship between the food children eat and how they behave is complex, but one that may have immense value. The gut and the brain are closely connected, and this interaction plays a vital role not only in gastrointestinal function but also in feeling states and intuitive decision-making. It all links back to the microbiome in the gut (gastrointestinal tract). Recent scientific research highlights the significance of the microbiome in maintaining overall well-being. Aside from its role in producing vitamins and preventing obesity, studies have also suggested its influence on our emotional state.

“An imbalance in the microbiome of a growing child's digestive tract may lead to mood disturbances, manifesting as periods of excessive excitement, confidence, and energy, followed by sudden confusion, irritability, and potentially even depression”, said De Beer, explaining how the food we eat has the potential to alter our brain chemistry. The consequences of inadequate nutrition go beyond mood disturbances and can result in serious illnesses. Malnutrition can lead to stunted growth and development, weakened immune systems, and an increased risk of infectious diseases. In light of these long-term effects, it is imperative we address the issue of hunger and improve children's access to nutritious food, she said.

She warns that children who are overexposed to a diet high in energy-dense, nutrient-scarce food are more likely to experience mood changes paired with difficulty concentrating. Plus these refined foods can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, leading to sudden drops in blood sugar, insatiability, and feelings of fatigue because the body cannot process and distribute the refined sugars and carbohydrate intake sustainably. Helpful and healthy tips to keep your growing child energised and satiated all while maintaining a balanced mood:

Cut down on processed foods Reduce processed foods, and encourage your family by giving them cold meat cuts such as chicken fillets rather than cold meats from the deli section – the latter option is very high in salt. Breakfast

Consider breakfast options that require some cooking such as rolled oats, maize meal or even Maltabella. These grains are mostly without any sugar and moderately processed. Encourage fresh fruit and vegetables as much as possible. “Foods like whole grains such as brown or even whole grain bread, brown rice, whole grain pasta, potato with the skins make sure that your child’s brain receives a constant supply of energy and nutrients. “Apart from the essential nutrients we get from whole grains, it also provides fibre – a critical element for maintaining a healthy microbiome,” explained the child nutritionist.

Offer oily fish 2 to 3 times a week Oily fish is rich in omega-3 and greatly beneficial for mental health and cognitive development. Examples of omega-3-rich foods include salmon tuna, trout, mackerel, herring and seaweed Vitamin D may regulate mood and reduce depression

Research has shown that vitamin D might play an important role in regulating mood and decreasing the risk of depression. Studies have found that vitamin D improves symptoms of depression, anxiety and even severe fibromyalgia. Foods high in vitamin D include margarine, fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna, egg yolks, cheese, beef liver, fortified milk and fortified cereals and juices. Always encourage your children to eat breakfast. “Children have better concentration when they are not hungry. Eating breakfast can improve your child’s mood and behaviour for the day. Use fruits as a natural sweetener for cereals.”