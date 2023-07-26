Kalissa de Kok appointed as new winemaker at Franschoek’s Le Lude Estate

Many years ago, women winemakers were almost unheard of - as were the absence of women pilots, engineers or indeed sommeliers. Thankfully, times have changed. Now more than ever, women are spearheading projects that change the way we drink while helping preserve the integrity of what is in our glasses.

Speaking of women in wine, a family winery situated on the edge of Franschhoek, Le Lude Estate, has announced the appointment of its new winemaker, Kalissa de Kok. Kalissa de Kok. Picture: Supplied De Kok’s interest in crafting Cap Classique which the estate is a leading producer of was sparked during her studies at the Elsenburg Agricultural College, from which she holds a Bachelor of Agriculture, Cellar Technology, and Cellar Management. Her final year at the college saw her collaborating closely with Cap Classique masters in the industry, solidifying her dedication to the traditional method of sparkling wine production.

De Kok honed her skills through harvest experiences at various cellars in the Western Cape. She takes up the role of outgoing winemaker Francois Joubert and has embraced the role of crafting award-winning wines with enthusiasm and determination. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Lude Estate (@leludecapclassique) “There is a big journey ahead for me, and I look forward to continuing the Estate’s record for excellence and innovation during my time at Le Lude,” said de Kok. Owner of the estate, Ferda Barrow, said they recognised the potential of young South African winemakers and their innovative approach to winemaking.