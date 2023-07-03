Kgotsofalo Monyamate wins the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 Raceday Fashion Award

This month started on a high note with the who’s who of the South African entertainment, fashion and sports industries attending the Hollywoodbets Durban July. Known as one of the most significant horse-racing events on the continent, the Hollywoodbets Durban July took place on July 1 at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban.

Besides horse racing, most guests were eager to see the fashion. Dressed in their most stylish designer garments, guests were treated to a live fashion show where up-and-coming designers had to compete and showcase their collections under the theme “Out Of This World”. AFI (African Fashion International) Fastrack 2023 finalist Kgotsofalo Given Monyamate, of the brand Articles From MARS, won the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 Raceday Fashion Award under the Classic Racewear Male Category. The winning look by Articles From MARS. “I’m very proud of my progress because this, for us as AFI Fastrack finalists, was a challenge where we had to receive criticism.

“The critiques I received from the judges and some of the conversations I had with my fellow finalists helped in bringing out the garments that I showcased at the Durban July,” said Monyamate. The 28-year-old designer from Free State showcased a collection of up-cycled denim. He used the issue of poverty, which is a pandemic in many African countries, to send a strong message. “I was sending an important message about how this world can fight poverty. Therefore, I decided that my first two garments would be painted in indigo, representing the sky glow – some sort of past from one world to another.

“I hand embroidered the cause, the message of how this world can fight poverty,” said Monyamate. The designer said that as a concious designer, it was imperative for him to use sustainable fabrics in making this collection. Kgotsofalo Monyamate with his muse. “I used offcuts from previous jeans because we know that our industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world. Therefore, if you use offcuts, it means you are minimising pollution and landfill.

“When there’s a landfill or pollution, food security is impacted. So by using offcuts, it means I’m playing my part as a fashion designer to fight the lack of food security, and this goes with my concept of how I interpreted the ‘Out of This World’ theme,” said Monyamate. Monyamate is a University of Johannesburg student working on his postgraduate fashion qualification. He launched his brand, Articles from MARS, in February this year and made his fashion week debut at the AFI Cape Town Fashion Week in March.

House Of Nala by Keneuoe Mhletswa won third place in the Classic Raceday for Women category. Stunning dress designed by Keneuoe Mhletswa for House of Nala. “We are thrilled that the AFI Fastrack 2023 finalists and the House of Nala brand have been selected for the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 Raceday Fashion Awards. WThis is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the participants, and we are proud to support them on their journey to becoming successful fashion designers.