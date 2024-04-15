Kourtney Kardashian turns to her own breast milk for wellness, sparking debate on health benefits

In an unexpected wellness move, reality TV star and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian shared a quirky remedy for her recent ill health. Not one to shy away from unique health trends, Kourtney revealed that she sipped on her own breast milk in an effort to combat her sickness.

Kardashian, who welcomed her son, Rocky, with rock star husband Travis Barker in November, took to her social media to announce she was feeling a bit off. But instead of reaching for the usual cold medicine, she opted for something a little closer to home - her breast milk. Yes, you read that right, Kardashian has literally taken a taste of her own medicine. "I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick," she wrote on her recent Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of herself lying down in bed. "Goodnight!"

She shared insight into her post-partum experience with baby Rocky just last week. "Dear new mommies, your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, post-partum as we are healing and shrinking, and then the period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. “And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it."

Kardashian simply reignited the conversation on whether consuming human milk can really boost one's immunity, but the topic isn't new, and over the years, dubbed "liquid gold" by some, breast milk has been praised by wellness experts, food enthusiasts and fitness buffs. They argue it's a natural superfood capable of aiding in recovery, muscle-building, bolstering the immune system and even addressing issues like erectile dysfunction, as highlighted in a 2015 article in the “Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine”. The trend has led to a unique market segment where breast milk is sold to adults at prices significantly higher than what is charged for infants.

Additionally, inventive products like breast milk-flavoured lollipops, which don't actually contain breast milk, have made their way onto the market, further showcasing the curiosity and demand surrounding the consumption of human breast milk for health benefits. Does drinking your own breast milk boost immunity? There haven't been any studies so far that look into whether drinking your own breast milk gives you an immune boost. Experts also haven't found proof that adults drinking breast milk get any health perks from it.

This could be because adults and babies absorb nutrients from breast milk in different ways. Plus, the nutrients in a mother's breast milk can change based on what her baby needs at the time. Breast milk is important for babies because it has nutrients that help them grow healthily and antibodies that protect them against certain diseases. These diseases could include things like asthma, obesity, type 1 diabetes, ear infections and even sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), as the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) points out.

Breastfeeding can also reduce mothers’ risks of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, according to the CDC. When applied topically, breast milk may ease irritating skin conditions, some data shows. Is it safe or beneficial to drink other people’s breast milk?

Experts are raising a red flag about the cleanliness and safety of consuming breast milk that comes from anyone other than a baby's own mother. The risks run deep. And while some might think getting milk from women who've been tested during pregnancy is safe, research suggests there's room for doubt. A 2015 editorial pointed out the flaws in this logic. Tests can miss recent infections, showing false negatives.