LOOK: 7 simple ways to incorporate the trending ‘mob wife’ aesthetic

As the first month of 2024 reached its halfway point, a new beauty trend for the year has already emerged. “Mob wife” glamour, which is being referred to as a lifestyle in which women are embodying an “unbothered, boss girl” attitude and aura, has recently been dominating social media platforms.

Carmela Soprano, played by Edie Falco, a fictional character from acclaimed mafia series, “The Sopranos”, is a prime example of this aesthetic. Married to the notorious Tony Soprano on the hit crime drama show, Carmela’s style includes big and voluptuous hair as well as extravagant make-up and clothes. Carmela Soprano is spearheading the ‘Mob wife’ glamour trend. Picture: Instagram For a modern twist, celebrities such as the Kardashians as well as Hailey Bieber have also been rocking elements from this trend.

“Mob wife” glamour is the latest beauty and fashion trend, following the “clean girl” aesthetic which has dominated in recent years. Defined by little to no make-up, natural beauty and healthy skin, this trend was born out of the Covid-19 pandemic as many sought authentic and minimalistic ways to express themselves, often in a “quiet luxury” kind of way. Fashion from this trend is also more comfortable and relaxed, in contrast from the high glamour that defines the “mob wife” trend, which is anything but quiet.

While “mob wife” might sound intimidating, here are some easy ways to incorporate it into your look this 2024: Kim Kardashian rocking 90s supermodel hair. Picture: Instagram. Big and voluptuous hair As the renowned saying goes: “The higher the hair, the closer you are to God” and this is something that the leading lady from “The Sopranos” mastered.

This trend centres around bouncy and voluminous hair. Think 90s supermodel hair which is blown out to create an abundance of texture and frames the face with its layers, flick-ups and curls. To achieve this hair style, you can opt for using a blow dryer with rounded brushes. Now is also a good time to take out those steam and velcro curlers, which were wildly popular during the 90s and 2000s.

Red nails are part of the ‘mob wife’ glamour trend. Picture: Instagram. Red This bold and intense shade is the trademark for the “mob wife” aesthetic because wearing red is all about feeling confident and standing out from the crowd. It features prominently in the make-up world as red lipstick and nails are growing in popularity this year.

Splashes of this passionate and energetic pigment can also be added to your wardrobe in the form of pants, dresses, shirts, socks and even shoes. Faux fur is part of the ‘mob wife’ glamour trend. Picture: Instagram. Faux fur coats It might be summer in the southern hemisphere, but those who live in the US or Europe, which is in the northern parts of the world, are already rocking a range of faux fur coats.

This is one of the biggest elements of “mob wife” glamour, as prominently seen on Soprano who is spearheading this trend, which were made popular during the 1940s, and again in the 60s. And while these coats in neutral shades, such as black and beige, are commonly worn, fashion experts are also in favour of wearing them in more colourful and fun ways, such as pink or orange. Gold jewellery is part of the ‘mob wife’ glamour trend. Picture: Instagram. Gold Jewellery

This trend calls for being decked out in gold jewellery, as too much is considered never enough. Chunky neck pieces, gold hoops, hands full of rings and a wrist adorned by jewels are some of the ways to look and feel like a mob wife, which exudes power and confidence. And while gold jewellery is more favourable as part of this trend, you can also add touches of silver and rose gold.

Safa Siddiqui from the hit Netflix series ‘Dubai Bling’ rocking animal print. Picture: Instagram. Animal print In a change from the neutrals which defined the “clean girl” aesthetic, “mob wife” glamour instead centres around more adventurous and striking looks. And it doesn't get bolder than animal prints, with fashion experts explaining that wearing them head-to-toe is even an appropriate way of rocking this trend.

And from leopard, cheetah and even prints, there are a range to choose from. A prime example is reality star Safa Siddiqui, from the hit Netflix series “Dubai Bling”, who rocked a look which was composed completely of animal prints as she looked to surprise her husband, Fahad, during his trip to a jungle in India. But if you are looking for more subtle ways to wear animal prints, try pairing it with neutral colours such as black, white grey and beige.

You can also opt to wear just one animal print piece at a time, whether it is a jacket, pants or a shoe. Sun glasses are part of the ‘mob wife’ glamour trend. Picture: Instagram. Sun glasses This year is about blocking the haters out, and one of the best ways to do this is to wear sunglasses.

As part of “mob wife” glamour, this eyewear can be worn both day and night, as well as indoors and outdoors, because as part of this trend, you can never be extra enough. For a modern twist, play around with colours and frames for your sunglasses as a fun way of adding some “boss babe” energy into your look. Hailey Bieber wearing leather. Picture: Instagram. Leather

This bold material is one of the most fun and easiest ways of adding a touch of “mob wife” glamour into your wardrobe. Leather has already been rising in popularity over the past few years, with scores of celebrities incorporating it into their looks, in their own unique ways. You can take a page out of their books and try a classic leather jacket or boots.