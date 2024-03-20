LOOK: DJ Lamiez Holworthy’s son celebrates 1st birthday in style

Award-winning artist Khuli Chana and his wife, DJ Lamiez Holworthy, spared no expense in celebrating their baby’s first birthday. The music moguls threw an elaborate black and white “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” themed celebration a few days after their son, Leano Laone Morule, turned one on March 12.

Taking to Instagram, Holworthy gave fans a glimpse of the lavish celebration, which featured themed party-packs by Gifts by Sasa, Mickey and Minnie Mouse mascots and even kids funfair rides, put together by event stylists GA Exclusive Event. The adults were spoilt with an open bar. In the caption she wrote how proud she was of Baby Leano for being such a sport despite her fears of him not being friendly with the guests.

She wrote: “MAGICAL!!! Leano-Zion’s Clubhouse was magical!!! 😍🥺 Except for the part where the Mickey and Minnie Mouse Mascots scared him in the beginning 😂 “But because my little guy is brave brave, he ended up playing with Mickey’s bow tie whilst we were deep within the welcome prayer 💀😂. “Also,we’re so blessed to have a child who embodied Lerato. Waitsi Leano was super friendly with EVERYONE contrary to my fears of him being overwhelmed by so many people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamiez Holworthy-Morule (@lamiez_holworthy) Baby Leano’s first outfit for the day was created by fashion designer, Siphosihle Masango, who hand painted Mickey Mouse on Baby Leano’s denim jacket and jeans. Later, the one-year-old rocked some basketball drip. In one of her Instagram Stories dedicated to Masango, Holworthy wrote, “It’s the fact that you hand painted Leano’s birthday fit and it was so perfect! Thank you so much my friend.”