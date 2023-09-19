Last week, the South African Sommeliers Association announced the winner of their 2023 ‘Best Sommelier in South Africa’ competition at an event that took place at the beautiful Hazendal Wine Estate in conjunction with the Star Wist List of the Year South Africa awards. Taking home the title was Jean-Vincent Ridon of Sommelier’s Academy. Laurie Cooper, of Abingdon Wine Estate in KZN, secured the runner-up position and Tapiwa Jamu, of Ivory Manor Boutique Hotel in Pretoria, came in third.

“Jean-Vincent’s victory after four attempts serves as a lesson in perseverance, determination and self-belief. He has contributed significantly to our industry, and his success will undoubtedly inspire many. “Congratulations to him and to all the semifinalists as well as the other two finalists. Each has an inspiring story. I would like to thank the SASA team for delivering a world-class event at a world-class venue,” said SASA chairperson Spencer Fondaumiere. Ridon’s prizes include the inaugural Michael Ratcliffe Award, a Coravin from Great Domaines, brandy from the SA Brandy Foundation, a €5000 grant from the IWSC, an invitation to judge at the IWSC in London next year and wines from the Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Jean-Vincent Ridon wins 'Best Sommelier in South Africa' 2023. Picture: Supplied The competition’s panel of judges included esteemed figures such as Jo Wessels, the world's seventh-best sommelier, Wikus Human of Marble and Saint Restaurants and 2021 Best Sommelier of South Africa, Wayve Kolevsohn of The Royal Portfolio and chef Callan Austin of Dusk Restaurant. Taking to Instagram, Ridon wrote: “Needless to say, I am very happy today. I have been running after this title since 2016. Competing at this level has been an enlightening journey and a truly humbling experience. “Thanks to all those who have been supporting me to achieve this goal. I owe them so much.”