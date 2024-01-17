LOOK: Male celebrities who stole the spotlight at recent award ceremonies

The awards season has officially begun in Hollywood and the gents are slaying. Usually, all eyes are on women at red-carpet events but the guys are also dominating the spotlight.
Gone are those days when men used to be lazy with their wardrobe and only wore a black suit and called it a day. Nowadays, they go all out, exploring their creative fashion side to look as stylish as they can.
Irish actor Barry Keoghan is one of the men who know how to dress.
At the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, he looked dapper in a black Mandarin collar suit.
To add flair to his look, he accessorised with a white satin scarf around the neck, making it look like he was wearing a sophisticated tie.
“You better not be a hot priest serving cunt when I get back”— Madi ✨ 23 (@whoreforjoequin) January 15, 2024
Barry Keoghan: pic.twitter.com/mpw5KS262r
“Abbott Elementary” star Chris Perfetti looked gorgeous in his navy blue double-breasted suit at the Emmy Awards. But it was his hair that stole the show. He flat-styled his hair and made a bold statement with a side of curly baby hair.
#AbbottElementary star Chris Perfetti shows off his statement curl on the #Emmys 2024 carpet pic.twitter.com/yTcmAJprIj— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 15, 2024
American actor and writer Colman Domingo has been serving the hottest fashion looks. At this year’s Emmys, he donned a black custom Louis Vuitton suit with an elongated jacket, white shirt underneath and intricate brooch to give life to his suit.
From Colman Domingo's custom #LouisVuitton suit to Donald Glover's soft black suit from Bode, some of the most dapper men of the 2024 #Emmys embraced tailoring in fresh ways. See all the best-dressed stars of the night here: https://t.co/AXVTzwyNl8 pic.twitter.com/nkZqb3CNbx— Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) January 16, 2024
American actor Matt Bomer was among the best-dressed men at the 29th Critics Choice Awards. He donned an electric blue custom Berluti tuxedo paired with a silk satin cummerbund and matching shoes.
Below is more of our best-dressed men, who slayed on the red carpet.