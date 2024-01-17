LOOK: Male celebrities who stole the spotlight at recent award ceremonies

The awards season has officially begun in Hollywood and the gents are slaying. Usually, all eyes are on women at red-carpet events but the guys are also dominating the spotlight. Gone are those days when men used to be lazy with their wardrobe and only wore a black suit and called it a day. Nowadays, they go all out, exploring their creative fashion side to look as stylish as they can.

Irish actor Barry Keoghan is one of the men who know how to dress. At the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, he looked dapper in a black Mandarin collar suit. To add flair to his look, he accessorised with a white satin scarf around the neck, making it look like he was wearing a sophisticated tie.