LOOK: Nomzamo Mbatha and Kat Sinivasan to host SA leg of ‘Let’s Do Dinner’

Mzansi is in for a treat this spring season as Belgian lager brand Stella Artois will be bringing a fun-filled day of good music and food to the city of gold to celebrate the power of human connection. Dubbed ‘Let’s Do Dinner’, the event will bring together South Africa’s most noteworthy personalities – from actors to book authors, musicians, artists, and business titans under one roof.

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha and media personality Katleho Sinivasan will be the hosts of the SA leg of the event, which be held on October 25 at the Tables Catering in Auckland Park. The Shaka Ilembe star also dined with Hollywood stars including Ludacris, Zoe Saldaña, and Matt Damon, at the first ‘Let’s Do Dinner’ event, in New York recently, in support of global charity, Water.org. Held at the city’s iconic Hall Des Lumineers in Manhattan, other invitees included The Bear and Shameless’ Jeremy Allen White, well-known lifestyle expert Martha Stewart, and singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella Artois (@stellaartois) Mbatha said it was such an amazing experience to be part of the occasion. “What an experience to have been here in New York at such an amazing event. It was both very meaningful and a lot of fun and I was honoured to have been invited! “I am so looking forward to hosting the event back home in SA in October, alongside Kat, and I can’t wait to see who is on the guest list. It’s going to be a memorable night,” she said.