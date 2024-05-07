LOOK: Remembering some of Mpho Sebeng’s most iconic fashion moments

The South African entertainment industry is mourning the loss of seasoned actor, Mpho Sebeng, 31, who died in a car accident in the North West during the early hours of Sunday morning. The Joburg-born actor broke into the industry as a teenager and starred in several productions during his nearly two-decade career, including the Netflix shows “Savage Beauty” and “Miseducation”.

He made his television debut in the SABC drama series, “Justice for All” and he went on to star in “Zero Tolerance” and “Ring of Lies”, which earned him a 2018 Safta nomination for Best Actor. He has also acted in “Bay of Plenty”, “Scandal” and “The Throne”. Sebeng also shared the movie screen with Hollywood actors Jennifer Hudson and Terrence Howard in “Winnie” while also featuring in other films like “The Jakes are Missing”, where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in 2017.

His other prominent roles include starring on Netflix’s “Collision”, “The Brave Ones” and “Hush Money”. And while Sebeng is renowned in the entertainment industry, he also made a name for himself in the fashion world, where he earned praise for his immaculate style and his support of local designers. His love for fashion was evident on Instagram, where he would often post pictures of himself in fashionable garments.

One of his stand-out fashion moments was in his last Instagram post, which was posted just a few days before his passing, where he is pictured an an all-denim Ntando XV look. Mpho Sebeng. Picture: Gabrielle Kannemeyer. He also looked dapper at the “Savage Beauty” premiere in 2022. At the time, he wore a floral suit by Losmei Cherie. Mpho Sebeng. Picture: Instagram. Then on Africa Day in 2022, Sebeng paid tribute to the Zulu culture when he wore an iconic faux black and white cow skin coat and paired it with iziqhazas (Zulu traditional clip on earrings).