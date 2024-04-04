LOOK: The internet is divided over comments that black Americans don’t look like Africans

Social media is funny because everyone has an opinion, even if it’s not the smartest one. Now and then, there’s always an online fight going on between black Americans and Africans.

Not so long ago, black Americans were saying Africans were not black, which is absurd because the more they come up with the theories, the more it looks like most black Americans don’t like to associate with Africans. Black Americans are not Africans and they don’t look like Africans. They’ve been 400+ years away from the mother land mixing with native Americans, whites you name it. So yeah we’re not the same I agree with them. Now stop begging 🫵🏾. — STEALTH BLACK 66 🦸🏾‍♂️🇨🇩 (@Mofuryyy) April 1, 2024 While they have different cultures, they look pretty similar. Their skin colour is the same, they have the same hair texture and share a similar history. However, it’s the looks and comparisons that get to them the most.

There’s a photo trending on the internet, of three African men – a South African, a Cameroonian and a Mozambican. A black American responded to the picture and said: “Please stop saying Black Americans and Africans look alike. These mfs got bowling ball heads.” Please stop saying Black Americans and Africans look alike. These mfs got bowling ball heads. https://t.co/mpEmvywToK — Ink ⚡️ (@_tattoos_4life) March 31, 2024 Mind you, the person who said that doesn’t have the perfect head shape himself but that’s not the point.

The thing is, there are many black Americans who look African and the response to his comment proved that. One big family



saucy santana(🇺🇲) bujy bikwa(🇿🇦) https://t.co/EzSUNESFo9 pic.twitter.com/EdbVxMUmUa — Marx☆ (@_marcoxs) April 2, 2024 For example, America’s Saucy Santana looks like South Africa’s Bujy Bikwa, while Peter Okoye resembles Usher, and that’s nothing to be ashamed of because if you were to search the world, you would find someone who resembles you, even if you’re not related to them. https://t.co/qNMjSuX3cL pic.twitter.com/JBsfHKi8YX — 𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕪 ℕ𝕠𝕥 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕦𝕒👾 (@anthonystilldey) April 2, 2024 While other social media users focused on roasting the man who said Africans had bowling ball heads, others reminded him that black Americans were of African descent, so they were bound to look alike.