Thursday, April 4, 2024

LOOK: The internet is divided over comments that black Americans don’t look like Africans

The famous photo that sparked the online debate. Picture: X

Published 1h ago

Social media is funny because everyone has an opinion, even if it’s not the smartest one.

Now and then, there’s always an online fight going on between black Americans and Africans.

Not so long ago, black Americans were saying Africans were not black, which is absurd because the more they come up with the theories, the more it looks like most black Americans don’t like to associate with Africans.

While they have different cultures, they look pretty similar. Their skin colour is the same, they have the same hair texture and share a similar history.

However, it’s the looks and comparisons that get to them the most.

There’s a photo trending on the internet, of three African men – a South African, a Cameroonian and a Mozambican.

A black American responded to the picture and said: “Please stop saying Black Americans and Africans look alike. These mfs got bowling ball heads.”

Mind you, the person who said that doesn’t have the perfect head shape himself but that’s not the point.

The thing is, there are many black Americans who look African and the response to his comment proved that.

For example, America’s Saucy Santana looks like South Africa’s Bujy Bikwa, while Peter Okoye resembles Usher, and that’s nothing to be ashamed of because if you were to search the world, you would find someone who resembles you, even if you’re not related to them.

While other social media users focused on roasting the man who said Africans had bowling ball heads, others reminded him that black Americans were of African descent, so they were bound to look alike.

“Can someone tell this man that most ‘black Americans’ are actually Africans who got taken during the slave trade and didn’t come back after they were granted freedom, and most of them felt like they didn’t have anything to come back to,” said @MarthaYaounde.

Another X user, @kagondu_yvonne, said: “You also need to understand even Africans themselves don't look alike. If you take an Ethiopian from East Africa, a coloured from South Africa, or a Nigerian from West Africa, you can immediately tell the difference. Most African Americans are descendants of West Africans.”

Below are more responses to the post.

Related Topics:

BeautyPan-AfricanRacismTwitterCulture and Tradition