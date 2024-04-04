LOOK: The internet is divided over comments that black Americans don’t look like Africans

Social media is funny because everyone has an opinion, even if it’s not the smartest one.
Now and then, there’s always an online fight going on between black Americans and Africans.
Not so long ago, black Americans were saying Africans were not black, which is absurd because the more they come up with the theories, the more it looks like most black Americans don’t like to associate with Africans.
Black Americans are not Africans and they don’t look like Africans. They’ve been 400+ years away from the mother land mixing with native Americans, whites you name it. So yeah we’re not the same I agree with them. Now stop begging 🫵🏾.— STEALTH BLACK 66 🦸🏾♂️🇨🇩 (@Mofuryyy) April 1, 2024
While they have different cultures, they look pretty similar. Their skin colour is the same, they have the same hair texture and share a similar history.
However, it’s the looks and comparisons that get to them the most.
There’s a photo trending on the internet, of three African men – a South African, a Cameroonian and a Mozambican.
A black American responded to the picture and said: “Please stop saying Black Americans and Africans look alike. These mfs got bowling ball heads.”
Please stop saying Black Americans and Africans look alike. These mfs got bowling ball heads. https://t.co/mpEmvywToK— Ink ⚡️ (@_tattoos_4life) March 31, 2024
Mind you, the person who said that doesn’t have the perfect head shape himself but that’s not the point.
The thing is, there are many black Americans who look African and the response to his comment proved that.
One big family— Marx☆ (@_marcoxs) April 2, 2024
saucy santana(🇺🇲) bujy bikwa(🇿🇦) https://t.co/EzSUNESFo9 pic.twitter.com/EdbVxMUmUa
For example, America’s Saucy Santana looks like South Africa’s Bujy Bikwa, while Peter Okoye resembles Usher, and that’s nothing to be ashamed of because if you were to search the world, you would find someone who resembles you, even if you’re not related to them.
https://t.co/qNMjSuX3cL pic.twitter.com/JBsfHKi8YX— 𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕪 ℕ𝕠𝕥 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕦𝕒👾 (@anthonystilldey) April 2, 2024
While other social media users focused on roasting the man who said Africans had bowling ball heads, others reminded him that black Americans were of African descent, so they were bound to look alike.
Ving Rhames(🇺🇸) Sam Dede(🇳🇬) https://t.co/f6c0W9fmMg pic.twitter.com/wUqa1okvUd— detty (@0x49r) April 2, 2024
“Can someone tell this man that most ‘black Americans’ are actually Africans who got taken during the slave trade and didn’t come back after they were granted freedom, and most of them felt like they didn’t have anything to come back to,” said @MarthaYaounde.
Another X user, @kagondu_yvonne, said: “You also need to understand even Africans themselves don't look alike. If you take an Ethiopian from East Africa, a coloured from South Africa, or a Nigerian from West Africa, you can immediately tell the difference. Most African Americans are descendants of West Africans.”
Below are more responses to the post.
You can’t tell me that Eucharia Anunobi ain’t Megs long lost aunt… https://t.co/dnE5SHQ7i5 pic.twitter.com/QZ4vktM9pj— MaNgcamane 🐐 (@sibusimaseko) April 2, 2024
Wole Soyinka. Morgan Freeman. https://t.co/QqiLGCr4EU pic.twitter.com/PrEdFjbHW0— ᴛᴏꜱᴀɴ † (@tosan29_) April 2, 2024
We are kinda the same everywhere.— Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) April 2, 2024
Nigerian actor English Actor
Busayo Otebata. David Kaluuya https://t.co/69DNfNMHVe pic.twitter.com/4ILgmfpMq9
Mind you… https://t.co/dcdzta2DIA pic.twitter.com/CTkoNYf5oI— Luna M 🇵🇸 (@MphoMoalamedi) April 2, 2024