LOOK: ‘Travis Kelce fashion’ soars by a whopping 667% as NFL star set to become 2024 style icon

Google searches for “Travis Kelce fashion” have rocketed by a whopping 667% in the past year, new research has found. In addition, views for the TikTok hashtag #TravisKelcefashion hit 479 000 in the past three months.

The findings form part of the research conducted by BoohooMAN fashion experts. They analysed the rise in searches for the American football star, who also happens to be dating musical mega-star Taylor Swift. The NFL star was one of 2023’s biggest style icons. The research from the internationally renowned fashion retailer also revealed that Google searches for “Travis Kelce pre-game outfit” have also increased, by 90%, in the past three months. “BoohooMAN also looked at some of Kelce’s most memorable fashion moments and analysed his fashion influence by looking at the popularity of various trends on Pinterest, Google and TikTok,” the experts said.

A BoohooMAN spokesperson added that Kelce had a largely successful year, off and on the field. “His rising popularity has partly been due to his new relationship with superstar Taylor Swift, but his fashion has also been a highlight,” the spokesperson said. “From his pre-game outfits to the red carpet, Travis knows what he looks good in, and he is not afraid to experiment.”

The spokesperson said Kelce had cemented himself as a menswear icon, with people searching for his pre-game looks and general style on various social media platforms. “As Travis and Taylor’s relationship progresses, don’t be surprised to see Kelce’s outfits all over social media in 2024.” Some of Kelce’s most popular fashion trends, according to the BoohooMAN research:

Travis Kelce in a double denim look. Picture: Instagra, Double denim In September, Kelce was spotted sporting a light blue and white denim jacket and matching pants, designed by Kid Super. The NFL star paired the look with simple white Converse sneakers, making a bold but cool statement and prompting a 92% rise in searches for double denim on Pinterest.

The BoohooMAN fashion experts acknowledged that while styling double denim could seem daunting, a matching set has proved to be particularly popular in recent months. “Starting with more neutral colours, such as greys or blacks, is a safer option; however, a washed-out denim look can offer a timeless vintage feel,” they said. Travis Kelce is a rising style icon. Picture: Instagram. Bold prints

Kelce is not one to shy away from bold, colourful prints. Whether he wears a bright yellow button-up with brown leather pants, or a flamingo print bowling shirt, the US football star knows how to pull off a fun print. The BoohooMAN fashion experts said Pinterest searches for graphic shirts had increased by 30% in the past month

And to incorporate the trend into your winter wardrobe, they recommended opting for knitwear with bold or graphic prints. “Kelce is a fan of oversized, fun knitwear, including a neon Louis Vuitton cardigan.” The fashion experts said the athlete also often styles his bold printed knitwear with wide-leg pants or jeans for a casual but fun look.

“This baggy sweater trend has seen a 56% increase in Pinterest searches over the past month.” Plaid shirts After the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers in October, Kelce and Swift were seen leaving together hand in hand, co-ordinated red outfits included.

Wearing a red plaid shirt from Pharell’s brand “Ice Cream”, and styled with beige slacks, the NFL star’s fall-appropriate look was a stylish mix of casual and fun. “Pinterest searches for plaid shirts have also increased by 23% in the past month,” the BoohooMAN fashion experts said. To curate a look featuring a plaid shirt, they suggested layering.

“Take a long- sleeve white shirt and layer an unbuttoned plaid shirt over, then add warmer layers,” they said. “Don’t forget to play around with colours and textures, pair with light wash jeans; the possibilities are endless with this look.” Travis Kelce in an oversizes suit. Picture: Instagram. Oversized suit

The BoohooMAN fashion experts believe that Kelce has perfected his red-carpet look in 2023, opting for more of an oversized fitting suit. This includes at the premiere of the Netflix documentary “Quarterback”, where the NFL footballer wore an oversized pastel mint green suit. He also appeared at the 2023 ESPYs awards ceremony in a black and white, loose-fitting ensemble.