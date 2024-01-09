LOOK: Wanda Lephoto partners with Shelflife

Last year was highly collaborative for designer Wanda Lephoto, who forged great partnerships with big brands. Apart from the Savanna collaboration, Lephoto closed the year with a brand partnering with Shelflife.

Lephoto is renowned for exploring luxury fashion, merging African cultures, traditions, identities and approaches with global nuances, to form new propositions for representation. For the campaign, they used friends of the brands including Masego Morgan, Unathi Mkonto, Robyn Phillips, Mat Kieser and Imran Mohamed. Some of the looks from the Wanda Lephoto x Shelflife collection. Picture: @lukeswork “Great partnerships thrive on organic connections, mutual respect and love,” Lephoto wrote on Instagram.

“While the physical preparation took nearly a year, we’d argue seed of conceptual groundwork spans a decade. Today, we’re thrilled to unveil the inaugural Shelflife x Wanda Lephoto Collection—a seamless blend of two iconic brands, rich histories and distinctive visual languages.” Following the launch of the collection, the designer hosted a two-day pop-up experience at Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, selling off-the-runway garments such as the “Aura” Striped Light Mesh Golfer and Lemon Shorts, which were showcased at the Our People: Confections x Collections in November 2023. At the Our People: Confections x Collections, Lephoto unveiled “Me Fie – Our Home”, inspired by the “Ghana must go” bags.