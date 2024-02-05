LOOK: Who wore what at the 66th Grammy Awards

What a big weekend it was for South Africa following major wins. It started Saturday night, February 3, when Bafana Bafana won against Cape Verde and made it to the Afcon semi-finals. And then, on Sunday, February 4, Tyla won her first Grammy. The “Water” hitmaker won the award for Best African Music Performance.

And thanks to her elite fashion sense, she looked gorgeous in a a green asymmetrical Versace dress with Swarovski crystals. Tyla Picture: File. Even at the pre-Grammy gala, she wore a stunning black outfit from the Area Couture Autumn/Winter 2023. Victoria Monét and her family understood the assignment. Accompanied by her daughter and partner, the singer dazzled in a brown custom Versace gown and completed the look with a Bulgari snake necklace.

Victoria Monet. Picture: 𝐌𝐫. 𝐃. 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐦𝐬. Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, was among the best dressed. Although she didn’t walk the red carpet, she looked adorable in her white off-shoulder dress and matching boots. Her loose braids elevated her look. Jay Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award as his daughter Blue Ivy Carter looks on during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake It is no secret that many guests didn’t get the styling right at the 66th Grammy’s. Taylor Swift, who won the Album of the Year Award, didn’t do much justice for that Schiaparelli gown.

As a muse, you're supposed to make clothes look good not the other way round. Although Swift's gown was beautiful, the styling was off. From the peep toes to the jewellery and hair, the only thing she got right was the make-up. She was supposed to tie her hair into a bun to give the dress a full display. Wear pointed heels for the slit to look better, and wear a piece of thin gold jewellery instead of the multiple silver chains she wore.