Love in the time of swipes, prioritising safety on dating apps

The world of dating apps has become a hot topic of conversation, and for good reason. With over 40 million Americans swiping left and right, it's no surprise that online dating has become the go-to method for meeting that special someone. But just like hailing a ride on Uber, the safety measures on dating apps are raising some eyebrows.

We've all heard the heart-warming tales of friends finding their soulmates through these apps. But let's not ignore the fact that there are also some unsavoury characters lurking in the digital dating pool. In 2023, Grindr made headlines after two chilling incidents where subscribers were kidnapped by criminals using the app for their nefarious schemes. It's a sobering reminder that not everyone on these platforms has good intentions. A 2019 report by ProPublica revealed some alarming statistics, with over a third of women surveyed reporting incidents of sexual assault by individuals they met through online dating.

Shockingly, more than half of these women disclosed that they had been victims of rape. When it comes to popular dating apps like Bumble, Hinge, and Tinder, safety measures vary. Hinge and Tinder require users to confirm that they have no violent or sex crime convictions, while Bumble takes a more proactive approach by encouraging users to report any in-person encounters that make them feel unsafe or uncomfortable. But are these measures enough to keep users safe? To shed some light on this, Anna Collard, SVP of Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, shares her expert insights and tips.

Anna Collard, SVP of Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa. Picture: Supplied With nearly 70% of app-matched couples finding committed relationships, it's clear that love can bloom in the digital realm. However, amid the promise of romance, it's crucial to navigate the potential pitfalls. For Talitha (not her real name), the decision to dip her toes into the online dating pool came with a mix of excitement and apprehension. Living in a quiet town with limited romantic prospects, the allure of finding love online seemed like a beacon of hope. Yet, she couldn't shake off the safety concerns that often shadowed her thoughts. “I’ve heard some real horror stories of people getting into dangerous situations or being taken advantage of,” she said.

In her pursuit of a genuine and meaningful connection, Talitha turned to a Christian dating app, drawn to its emphasis on shared values and beliefs. “The app had clear warnings about not sharing personal information or sending money to anyone,” she shared. With a carefully crafted bio and a handful of photos, Talitha ventured into conversations with potential matches, keeping a vigilant eye on her interactions.

Suffice it to say that three weeks of messages led her to bravely meet someone face-to-face, showing true love can blossom online amidst worries and doubts. Don’t give away too much It’s important to be honest about who you are and what you are looking for on dating apps, but not give too much away,” said Collard.

It's a good idea to stay on the app and not hastily switch the conversation to WhatsApp. If someone does anything inappropriate, report it to the dating app and promptly block them. You can also verify profile photos by doing a reverse image search,” she advises.

If someone who looks like a model, has a PhD and falls in love with you too quickly, it might be too good to be true. Watch out for red flags The biggest danger on dating apps is scammers trying to trick you.

Be careful with your personal details, like your address or phone number. Scammers often work with cryptocurrency frauds, pretending to love you before meeting and then asking for money for fake reasons, like a sick mother or a crypto investment. Or people who claim cannot meet you in person because they’re in the army or something that would make it difficult to meet.

The Federal Trade Commission's latest stats reveal that nearly 20% of romance fraud victims in 2022 initiated contact through dating apps, while 40% fell prey to fraudulent schemes that started on social media platforms like Facebook. Anna Collard, an expert in the field, urges everyone to stay alert, regardless of how the initial contact is made. “Don't let your guard down, no matter where the connection begins,” she advises. When it comes to meeting a potential love interest in person, she cannot overstate the importance of safety measures.