Mapaseka Koetle ventures into the world of podcasts with ‘Mommy Diaries’

South African actress Mapaseka Koetle has entered into the world of podcasts. Known for her role as Dintle on e.tv’s “Scandal!”, the award-winning actress is not new to venturing into business.

In 2018, the Forbes 30 under 30 list-maker opened a Gorge Grab n Go Café franchise at the Sandton Gautrain station in Johannesburg. She runs a girls sanitary drive in Bloemfontein, donating pads to girls in need. Mapaseka also has her own blog, where she writes about her experiences as a mother. Now, she’s taken it a step forward and is turning her motherhood experiences into a podcast. On Instagram she wrote: “Am truly blessed and excited to be able to embark on yet another journey with you. MOMMY DIARIES PODCAST COMING SOON! @mommydiariesbypasi.”

"Mommy Dairies" will focus on all things motherhood. The actress said that being a mother changed her life completely. "I remember the day I found out I was pregnant with Nema. I was so excited and scared at the same time. Being a mother has changed my life completely, and I'm loving every moment of it.

“One thing I've also learned about this journey is that when you're pregnant, you want to have a friend who is also pregnant, someone you can relate to, someone you talk to. “Google is your friend, that sister who has a child is your friend because you want to talk about what's coming. That's why I started a movement called Mommy Diaries, where mothers come together and talk about all things motherhood.” Fans and followers took to the comments to show the star some love, emphasising the need for a podcast such as this.