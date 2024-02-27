Margaret Zhang resigns as the editor of Vogue China

After three years of transforming Vogue China, Margaret Zhang is putting down the tools. The 30-year creative who became the youngest editor when she was appointed in February 2021, released a statement to announce her resignation.

She highlighted all the groundbreaking work she and her team had done over the years, including giving a platform to talented creatives. “I am immensely proud of the radical evolution that we have driven at Vogue China over the past three years, expanding its impact from its print beginnings to becoming a multimedia bridge for creative culture - China to the world, the world to China. “We have celebrated record growth in Vogue video, award-winning audio programming and the highest engagement events in the history of Vogue China,” wrote Zhang.

“But more importantly, we have leveraged our platform to springboard the careers of Chinese models through our Vogue China Open Casting; Chinese designers and fashion students through our new Vogue China Fashion Fund. “Chinese female filmmakers, through our Vogue Film mentorship program; traditional Chinese craft communities through our social sustainability craftsmanship initiative; and Chinese photographers through our local adaptation of PhotoVogue.” Margaret Zhang. Picture: Instagram. Zhang was not only the youngest editor of Vogue but she was also the first influencer to be made editor by such a prominent magazine.

She published her first issue with Vogue in September 2021, and her final issue will be in June 2024. Although she has not yet revealed what her next chapter entails, she did mention that she was working on new ventures. Her followers wished her well in her new endeavours.