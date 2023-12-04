Independent Online
Monday, December 4, 2023

Meet the Fashion Industry Awards SA 2023 winners

Kim Jayde at the Fashion Industry Awards SA. Picture: Instagram.

Published 1h ago

Fashion Forum Group recently hosted its third-annual Fashion Industry Awards South Africa. The Fashion Industry Awards SA is a platform that celebrates the past, present and future of the fashion industry value chain in the country.

The organisation thanked everyone who made the awards a success. They also congratulated the winners.

“The 2023 FIASA Awards brought together the industry’s finest, and we are thrilled to formally reveal the exceptional winners who have set new standards of excellence.

“Deepest gratitude to all the nominees, attendees, sponsors, and supporters who made this event a resounding success.

“Your unwavering support and passion for the fashion industry have played a pivotal role in making the 2023 FIASA Awards a night to remember.”

The winners for this year’s Fashion Industry Awards SA are:

Photography of the Year: Aart Verrips.

Hairstylist of the Year: Saadique Ryklief

Apparel CMT of the year: Sertx T/A The Faktory

Textile Value Chain Achievement of the Year: Timaris

Excellence in SA Fashion Production and Modelling: Andiswa Manxiwa

Influential in the Advancement of the SA Fashion Industry: Felipe Mazibuko

Excellence in SA Fashion Make-Up: Faith Seuoe

Significance Contribution to the SA Heritage Fashion Industry: Sonwabile Ndamase

Excellence in SA Bespoke Fashion: Jacques LaGrange

Excellence in SA Entertainment Photography: Oupa Bopape

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mzwandile Nzimande (Loxion Kulca)

Fashion Designer of the Year: Rubicon

Emerging Talent of the Year: Vntu

Womenswear of the Year: Erre

Menswear of the Year: Nao Serati

Accessory Designer of the Year: Athena A

Childswear Designer of the Year: Annapatat Kids

Heritage Cultural Designer of the Year: Imprint ZA

Eveningwear Bespoke Brand of the Year: Orapeleng Modutle Style Avenue

Fashion Supporter in Media Award: Bubblegum Club

Fashion Stylist of the Year: Thomvandyk

Fashion Influencer: Kim Jayde

Fashion Muse of the Year: Ponahalo Mojapelo

African Fashion Brand of the Year: Helen Asrat Designs

Fashion Make-Up of the Year: Alexandra Botha

