Meet the Fashion Industry Awards SA 2023 winners

Fashion Forum Group recently hosted its third-annual Fashion Industry Awards South Africa. The Fashion Industry Awards SA is a platform that celebrates the past, present and future of the fashion industry value chain in the country. The organisation thanked everyone who made the awards a success. They also congratulated the winners.

“The 2023 FIASA Awards brought together the industry’s finest, and we are thrilled to formally reveal the exceptional winners who have set new standards of excellence. “Deepest gratitude to all the nominees, attendees, sponsors, and supporters who made this event a resounding success. “Your unwavering support and passion for the fashion industry have played a pivotal role in making the 2023 FIASA Awards a night to remember.”

The winners for this year’s Fashion Industry Awards SA are: Photography of the Year: Aart Verrips. Hairstylist of the Year: Saadique Ryklief

Apparel CMT of the year: Sertx T/A The Faktory Textile Value Chain Achievement of the Year: Timaris Excellence in SA Fashion Production and Modelling: Andiswa Manxiwa

Influential in the Advancement of the SA Fashion Industry: Felipe Mazibuko Excellence in SA Fashion Make-Up: Faith Seuoe Significance Contribution to the SA Heritage Fashion Industry: Sonwabile Ndamase

Excellence in SA Bespoke Fashion: Jacques LaGrange Excellence in SA Entertainment Photography: Oupa Bopape Lifetime Achievement Award: Mzwandile Nzimande (Loxion Kulca)

Fashion Designer of the Year: Rubicon Emerging Talent of the Year: Vntu Womenswear of the Year: Erre

Menswear of the Year: Nao Serati Accessory Designer of the Year: Athena A Childswear Designer of the Year: Annapatat Kids

Heritage Cultural Designer of the Year: Imprint ZA Eveningwear Bespoke Brand of the Year: Orapeleng Modutle Style Avenue Fashion Supporter in Media Award: Bubblegum Club

Fashion Stylist of the Year: Thomvandyk Fashion Influencer: Kim Jayde Fashion Muse of the Year: Ponahalo Mojapelo