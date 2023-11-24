Meet the SA Style Awards 2024 winners

It is no secret that South Africa is full of talented individuals with impeccable fashion style. To honour them, the South African Style Awards hosts an annual event. Currently in its 26th year, SA Style Awards, powered by Plascon South Africa, is a stylish showcase of innovation, creativity and business that continues to elevate the echelon for excellence.

In 2019, the South African Style Awards presented a new category: “Most Stylish Changemakers“. This category recognises the network of innovators, entrepreneurs, activists, business leaders, as well as the “movers and shakers” who are playing their part by inspiring, facilitating, mentoring, and collaborating with their community to bring about positive social change, the organisation explained. This year’s Most Stylish Changemaker award recipient was Musa Motha, a 28-year-old Cancer survivor and an extraordinary three-times international award-winning amputee dancer.

Born and bred in Sebokeng, in the Vaal triangle, Motha was diagnosed with a bone cancer called oesteosacorma, when he was 11-years-old. His dream was to become a professional football player until his leg had to be amputated. Below is a list of the other SA Style Awards winners:

– Most Innovative Style Style maverick and creative director: Bee Diamondhead. – Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film/TV: Senzo Radebe. – Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music: Tyla Seethal.

– Most Stylish Media Personality: Motshidisi Mohono. – Most Stylish Fashion Designer: Jacques Bam. – Most Stylish Model winner: Ponahalo Mojapelo.

– Most Stylish Business Personality: Faye Mfikwe and Melina Lambrakis. – Most Stylish Couple: Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. – The Next Big Thing winners- Creative brother Fhatuwani and Justice Mukheli.