Meet the top 11 SA bartenders in the 2023 World Class cocktail competition

World-class contenders from Cape Town, Gqeberha, Durban and Johannesburg will be mixing it up for a chance to represent South Africa in the global final of the Diageo Reserve World-Class Bartender of the Year competition. On a mission to inspire people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process, the winner of the competition will represent SA in São Paulo in Brazil from September 23 until 30.

Diageo SA senior brand ambassador Mealyn Joyce said that by presenting magical cocktail experiences, they aim to encourage consumers to think about fine spirits in the same way they care about fine dining. “Diageo knows that the best-performing businesses prioritise inclusion and diversity and we believe it is crucial to create a culture with inclusion and diversity at its heart. Our commitment starts with our people and our aim is to ensure that all our people around the world thrive, by shaping market-leading policies and practices,” Joyce said. The prestigious 2023 judges are Michelin star chef Wandile Mbaso, award-winning bar professional Cassandra Eichhoff, food writer Neo Nontso and World Class SA champion 2022 Joshua Hendricks.